Former Coronation Street star Millie Gibson has landed a huge new role.

The Kelly Neelan actress, 18, quit the soap earlier this year after four years playing the troubled teen.

At the time she admitted she was worried about leaving a steady job and had to convince her parents to agree to it.

Coronation Street actress Mille joins Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS for Doctor Who (Credit: BBC)

But now she has been revealed as the new companion in Doctor Who.

She will join actor Ncuti Gatwa in the TARDIS as the 15th Doctor’s companion, Ruby Sunday.

Millie was unveiled last night (Friday November 18) live on Children in Need.

She said: “Whilst still being in total disbelief, I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion.

“It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true. And I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.

Coronation Street: Millie Gibson gobsmacked as she joins Doctor Who

“And what better way to do that than being by the fabulous Ncuti Gatwa’s side, I just can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Ncuti added: “Millie just is the companion.

“She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor.

“From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent.

“This adventure is going to be so wild and so fun, I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!”

Millie Gibson played Kelly Neelan in Coronation Street for four years (Credit: ITV)

Showrunner Russell T Davies also heaped praise on Millie.

He said: “It’s the great honour of my job to find the next generation of talent, and Millie shines like a star already.

“She’s brilliant, dynamic, clever and a wonderful actor.

“As a Coronation Street fan, I’ve seen Millie survive chases, guns and sieges, but that’s nothing compared to what lies ahead for Ruby Sunday.”

Millie received congratulation messages from her soap co-stars, as Mollie Gallagher said: “MILLIE AMAZING AMAZING OMG!!! I am sooooo happy for you I can’t cope.”

The new episodes of Doctor Who will return to screens in November 2023 with David Tennant and Catherine Tate returning for three specials for the 60th anniversary.

Ncuti and Millie will take over full time over the festive season.

