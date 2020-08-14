Coronation Street is currently airing a storyline which shows young Oliver Battersby being diagnosed with mitochondrial disease.

The toddler had been having seizures and eventually his parents Steve and Leanne were told that their son had an incurable form of the disease.

This meant he would not have as long of a life.

There is no cure for Oliver’s illness (Credit: ITV)

However is it possible the show predicted Oliver’s illness years ago?

Coronation Street: Steve, Leanne and Michelle – Oliver’s illness

Back in 2016, Steve was married to Michelle but after an argument he believed their relationship was over.

Steve and Leanne ended up having a one night stand and she fell pregnant with Oliver. However she refused to have an abortion as she always wanted a baby.

Meanwhile Steve and Michelle made up and she also found herself pregnant. Sadly Michelle ended up giving birth to their baby prematurely at 23 weeks.

Their little boy, who they named Rauri, was too underdeveloped to survive leaving both Michelle and Steve heartbroken.

Michelle was heartbroken when she learnt Steve was Oliver’s dad (Credit: ITV)

However, Leanne went on to give birth to her and Steve’s son Oliver in 2017. But at a celebration for Oliver’s birth in the Bistro, Steve ended up confessing he is Oliver’s dad.

Upset, Michelle ended up being sick in the Bistro kitchen and when Leanne tried to explain herself, Michelle lost it.

She yelled: “Two days ago you handed me my husband’s baby, when my baby had died. Why mine? Why Rauri?

She then added: “Why can’t your baby not have died?”

Did the show predict Oliver was eventually going to fall ill?

Michelle and Steve eventually split up. And despite everything that happened, Michelle and Steve appeared to get to a place where they could be civil with one another.

Michelle left the cobbles last year after the death of her cheating ex-boyfriend Robert.

But in recent months Oliver started to become ill and was diagnosed with the terminal illness.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

