Coronation Street's Melanie Hill confirms soap will continue filming soon

Coronation Street actress Melanie Hill has confirmed the ITV soap will continue filming soon after production was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronation Street star tweeted shortly after the news was released to the public.

She wrote: "Just wanted to say that we will be back at work soon.

"We are all gutted to be standing down but know it's for the best - #staysafe #corrie @itvcorrie."

Fans rushed to reply sending their well wishes.

One wrote: "Take as much time as you need, us fans will wait as long as needed."

A second tweeted: "Take care Melanie."

Another added: "I know it is for the best too. I love watching you play Cathy. Stay safe."

Coronation Street isn't the only soap to suspend filming as Emmerdale has also stopped.

In a statement released yesterday (Sunday, March 22) it read: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

"We've been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government's latest health guidelines, to ensure we've episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming."

It was also revealed today (Monday, March 23) that Emmerdale would be cutting down it's weekly episodes down to three.

ITV isn't the only broadcasting company to suspend production of soaps as BBC's EastEnders also halted filming last Wednesday (March 18).

BBC medical drama sister-shows Holby City and Casualty has also stopped filming.

At the time of writing, in the UK there are 5683 cases of coronavirus and 281 of those people have died.

