Coronation Street star Dame Maureen Lipman has been left devastated after her partner of 13 years died.

The soap actress, 74, has announced that Guido Castro passed away aged 84 after a short Covid-related illness.

What did Maureen Lipman say about her partner?

She told the Daily Mail: “He got Covid – it wasn’t Covid that killed him but it weakened him terribly.”

The businessman had a form of Parkinson’s disease and lived in a respite home. He tested positive for Covid just days after receiving his vaccine jab.

Maureen added: “We don’t know how he got it or when or if he had it when he got the vaccine.”

The star revealed she was with her beloved when he passed.

“I said to Guido, ‘It’s time to go. You’ve got to let go,'”she said. “And I think for once in his life he actually did what I told him.”

Maureen Lipman taking a break from Coronation Street

The actress recently revealed she was taking a sabbatical from the ITV soap.

She said to Outspoken Beauty podcast: “Well it’s been a time that I personally can’t complain about, except on behalf of the people who haven’t been as fortunate, because I continued in Coronation Street after the first initial lockdown.

“I went back. I’m still officially working on it, except that I’m taking a bit of a sabbatical until I get my vaccination at the moment.”

The actress has played Evelyn Plummer since September 2018.

She first arrived on the Street when Tyrone Dobbs tracked her down and told her that he thought she could be his grandmother.

Evelyn later moved in with Tyrone and his family and has settled in.

