Coronation Street has paid tribute twice this week to Maureen Lipman‘s most iconic role in the BT adverts in the 80s and fans have gone wild.

After Evelyn made comments on two separate occasions quoting the actress’s famous ads, fan have all hailed the ITV soap as ‘clever’ and ‘brilliant’.

Evelyn always delights with her one liners, especially this time (Credit: ITV)

Maureen Lipman steals the show in Coronation Street

Evelyn has found herself embroiled in Cathy and Brian’s relationship mess.

On Monday’s episode (June 16) Evelyn and Cathy were in the Rovers when mixologist Jim Fizz arrived to teach a cocktail-making class.

Tom Cruise Jim was not.

“Who might you be?” Evelyn scathed when he turned up in the pub.

When he explained he was a mixologist and Jenny piped up that he “mixes cocktails” Evelyn replied: “He says he’s got an ology,” and gave a knowing look.

Fans of Maureen’s will know the line was from her iconic BT adverts in the 80s, where she played busybody Beattie.

During one ad, Beattie phoned her grandson, Anthony, to find out how his exams went.

“I failed, Grandma,” he tells her before adding he had passed pottery and sociology.

“An ology?” she cries, “he gets an ology and he says he’s failed.”

Beattie then goes on to say: “You get an ology, you’re a scientist!”

And during Wednesday’s episode of Corrie, Evelyn said to Cathy: “Everyone’s a scientist,” with another knowing look on her face.

Maureen Lipman knows how to make Coronation Street fans laugh! (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Maureen Lipman’s throwback lines

Viewers loved the double reference to Maureen’s advert days.

Viewers were in stitches on Monday when the first reference came.

Get in Evelyn, he’s got an ology, love it #Corrie — @Carole💙 (@CaroleAnn1982) June 13, 2022

“He says he’s got an ‘ology” – inspired throwback line from Evelyn on #Corrie @itvcorrie — Graham Yates (@graham_y) June 13, 2022

Evelyn mentioning an ‘ology. Nicely done, #Corrie! — Karen Sault (@misskarensault) June 13, 2022

That ology line from Evelyn/ Maureen lipman is writing genius.

Wasted on anyone post eighties mind.

But genius still #corrie #street #gotanology — ceri (@ceritheviking) June 13, 2022

A very clever, funny little in-joke, giving Dame Maureen Lipman the “ology ” line! Her little smile said it all…#Corrie #Evelyn — John Hughes (@hughesjg) June 13, 2022

And last night’s second comment had them even more excited.

They shared laughing emojis and said: “Evelyn’s done it again”!

Evelyn’s having strange flashbacks to a previous life again #Corrie pic.twitter.com/OOEm6klIcI — mostly-at-home-in-london (@floweroflondon) June 15, 2022

#corrie Evelyn’s done it again “everyone’s a scientist” Beattie from the BT adverts. — 🌸🌺travelprincess99🌺🌸 🇺🇦 (@ruth_clark) June 15, 2022

Nice little nod to Maureen Lipman’s career there giving Evelyn the line “Everyone’s scientist” 😂 #Corrie. — Trigger’s Broomhandle 🐱 (@JanieHitchcock) June 15, 2022

When was Maureen Lipman in the BT adverts?

She starred in the BT adverts from 1987 for several years.

They even lead to the release of a book called You Got An Ology in 1989.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

