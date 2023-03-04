Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman reveals heartbreaking regret about husband’s death

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman has revealed her heartbreaking regret about her husband’s death.

The Evelyn Plummer actress lost her partner Guido Castro during Covid.

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman regrets working through late partner Guido’s illness (Credit: Splash)

Businessman Guido, who had Parkinson’s disease, fell ill before his death in January 2021 aged 84.

He was moved into a care home and had suffered a fall and developed Covid.

Throughout his illness, Maureen continued to work in Manchester on Corrie – and she has now said the decision haunts her.

“I should have been wiser about Guido and not let that happen in the way it did,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Oh my God. To my dying day I’ll be saying that I shouldn’t have carried on working when Guido was ill.”

She added: “Was I a good wife? No, because I was always putting my work first. I was going off to Manchester to do Corrie when Guido was getting old and on his own and he’d had a fall. What was I doing, going backwards and forwards on a train?”

Coronation Street star Maureen Lipman opens up about heartbreaking regret

At the time, she announced that her partner had died aged 84 after a short Covid-related illness.

She told the Daily Mail: “He got Covid – it wasn’t Covid that killed him but it weakened him terribly.”

Guido tested positive for Covid just days after receiving his vaccine jab.

Maureen added: “We don’t know how he got it or when or if he had it when he got the vaccine.

“I said to Guido, ‘It’s time to go. You’ve got to let go.’ And I think for once in his life he actually did what I told him.”

The Coronation Street star said her regret will haunt her (Credit: Splash)

Maureen and Guido were together for 13 years after meeting in 2008.

Meanwhile, the actress was also previously married to the late Jack Rosenthal.

The pair were together for 30 years, before he passed away from cancer in 2004.

Jack was a screenwriter and wrote 250 episodes of Coronation Street.

Speaking about losing her husband, Maureen told Prima: “I found it almost impossible to grieve because my nature is to make people laugh.

“And then, I’d feel terrible about the fact I didn’t look like I was grieving enough.”

