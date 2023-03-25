Former Coronation Street star Matthew Marsden has revealed he has welcomed his seventh child.

The actor, 50, found fame as mechanic Chris Collins on the cobbles in the 1990s.

And now he has revealed he is a dad for the seventh time with wife Nadine Micalleg giving birth on Friday (March 24).

The couple married in 2005.

Matthew, whose stint in Weatherfield lasted from 1997 until 1998, shared a touching social media post with the news.

Hey world.

Overjoyed Matthew shared an adorable first picture of the newborn with his followers on Instagram.

Showing a snap of the adorable baby asleep and swaddled in a blanket, Matthew said: “Hey world.”

He also shared another picture with the words: “I mean, come on.”

Matthew didn’t reveal the baby’s name or gender.

Fans react

Fans are overjoyed about Matthew and Nadine’s new arrival and quickly began to share congratulations messages.

One said: “The best! Congratulations!”

A second said: “Congratulations to you and your wife and family. Gorgeous new addition.”

A third joked: “Yessssss. Do we have a football team yet? Beautiful.”

Another penned: “God bless you and your family. This is perfection.”

Matthew Marsden and his wife have welcomed their seventh baby (Credit: Cover Images)

Why did Matthew leave Corrie?

And while Matthew’s off-screen life has been filled with a stable marriage and many children, his Corrie character wasn’t so lucky.

Chris had ill-fated relationships with Angie Freeman, Sally Webster and Samantha Failsworth during his brief time on the cobbles.

But it was bedding his boss Kevin Webster’s wife Sally and then having an affair with barmaid Samantha that finished him off.

Deciding to flee Weatherfield, he asked Sally to come with him.

However she rejected him and stayed to fight for her marriage to Kevin instead.

Matthew Marsden appeared on Coronation Street for just a year in the 90s but is very memorable (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

After quitting the show in 1998 Matthew turned his hands to singing, signing a deal with Columbia Records.

He achieved some success and even performed alongside Destiny’s Child on their hit song She’s Gone.

However, acting success evaded him and he never hit the big time.

Instead he starred in low-budget movies like Helen of Troy and Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid.

Last year he landed a small part in Amazon megahit Reacher.

Father-of-seven Matthew now lives in Texas with his family.

