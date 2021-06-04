Former Corrie actress Matilda Freeman has come out as bisexual.

Matilda Freeman played Summer Spellman on Coronation Street between 2017 and 2020.

Earlier this week she was doing a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram.

Matilda came out on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: What did Summer actress Maltilda Freeman say?

One follower asked her a candid question about her sexuality, and Matilda answered back honestly.

She replied: “I’m bisexual.

“Can I just say – thank you for all the love and support I’ve received after making my sexuality aware on my socials. I really wasn’t expecting it and it means the absolute world, you guys are amazing. I love you all.”

However, that wasn’t all she revealed during the Q&A.

Matilda went on to share her reasons for quitting the cobbles last year.

She said that she found her time on the soap “limiting” due to her contract.

The star quit Corrie last year (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Matilda revealed she departed the cobbles so she could try her hand at other projects, admitting Corrie was ‘quite limiting’ because she wasn’t able to work on other programmes due to her contract.

She wrote: “To be able to work on other shows, films and projects because when you work at corrie you’re under a contract which means you can’t work on anything else while you’re there – so it was quite limiting.”

It was revealed in October that actress Harriet Bibby would be taking over the role of Summer.

Lincolnshire-born actress Harriet trained at Arla North. The young actress has had roles in Doctors and Brassic.

In a statement regarding her decision to quit, Matilda said: “I’d like to say thank you to my second family, the cast, crew and viewers who have supported me during my time on the cobbles.

“After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change. I’m excited to be starting that next chapter with a new role.”

Summer first arrived on Corrie in 2017 when her adopted father, Drew, asked his ex Billy to raise her when he was dying of cancer.

Coronation Street airs tonight (June 4) at 9pm ITV.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

