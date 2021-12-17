Coronation Street marriages that were doomed from the start

Coronation Street isn’t exactly known for giving its loved up couples a happily ever after.

Instead most of the love stories on the cobbles turn into nightmares.

And to prove it here are five marriages that were doomed from the beginning.

Emma and Curtis were the latest in a long line of doomed marriages on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Emma and Curtis

First of all – for a doomed marriage – marrying someone who literally cannot stop lying about dying is probably a major contributory factor.

The second is them lying about dying in the first place – it’s only going to end one way.

And the third is that naive, sweet Emma is classic soap relationship road kill. She will never get her happy ending.

Coronation Street widow queen Gail Platt should give up on marriage (Credit: ITV)

Gail Platt and Joe McIntyre

Let’s do a little recap about Gail Platt.

Her first husband was knifed to death, her second left her and moved on with a barely legal teenage neighbour.

Her third husband turned out to be a serial killer who drowned while trying to kill Gail and her children.

So why Joe not only thought that marrying Gail was a good idea – but also that he would in any way survive it, we don’t know.

Doomed, doomed from the start.

Gail Platt and Michael Rodwell

But if you thought Joe was bad – what about Mr Gail Platt the fifth?

Include all of the above and the fourth husband dying while trying to fake his own death.

Add into that Michael having a heart condition, a fake son, a real son and a feud with a serial killer who made Gail’s third husband look like Mother Theresa and you’ve got a recipe for death.

Frankly Michael deserved to die for being so reckless.

Kevin and Sally were Coronation Street’s doomed marriage of the 80s and 90s – but are better as friends (Credit: ITV)

Sally and Kevin

There was a time when Sally and Kevin Webster were love’s young dream on the cobbles.

Nothing could come between them and their happy marriage – except for their multiple affairs anyway.

By the end they’d barely managed to be faithful for an evening let alone years.

It was written on the walls for all to see – Sally and Kevin were not the cobbles love story.

Now both close friends, they are both remarried to much more suitable people.

Sally to a taxi driver and Kevin to a former heroin addict.

Steve and Tracy’s first marriage was always doomed – but they are in love now (Credit: ITV)

Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow (the first time)

While they are a surprisingly happy and balanced couple now, Steve and Tracy were a whole different story in 2013.

For their first marriage was ruined on their wedding day.

Steve discovered that Tracy had lied about his ex-wife Becky pushing her down the stairs and causing her to miscarry their twin babies.

Horrified Steve left her at the wedding reception – but it took a full year for him to divorce her.

However it’s all water under the bridge now, thankfully, because Corrie needs Steve and Tracy!

