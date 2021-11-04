Coronation Street fans predict Maria will make a move on Fiz‘s new man, Phill.

After her split with Tyrone, Fiz began dating Phill. She ended things with him, however a couple of weeks ago they started dating one again.

Recently Maria has been campaigning to make the street residents parking only.

Phill is dating Fiz (Credit: ITV)

This week she discovered council plans to bulldoze the playing fields at the Red Rec to build a new road.

In last night’s scenes (Wednesday, November 4) Maria organised a demonstration outside of the council building.

Soon Phill arrived and told Maria he’s on the planning committee.

Fans think Maria could end up going after Phill (Credit: ITV)

After his meeting, Phill took Maria for a coffee to hear what she had to say.

He soon suggested that she stand to be a councillor in the next elections.

However fans think that Maria will end up making a move on Phill, even though he’s with one of her close friends.

#Corrie Maria is known for bedding her mates fellas so yep it’s only a matter of time before she ends up with Phil! — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) November 3, 2021

Oh is history going to repeat itself and Maria going to get it on with her best mate Fizz's new bloke, like she tried to with Tyrone? #corrie — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) November 3, 2021

Are Maria and Phil gonna get it on??? 🤔🤔🤔 #Corrie — Swalk (@Samanth22356123) November 3, 2021

Maria’s new love interest 😏😂 #Corrie — Ricky Collett (@RickyCollett1) November 3, 2021

In a few weeks Maria will be chasing someone’s man again and this climate change story will be long forgotten 💀💀#Corrie — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) November 3, 2021

Coronation Street: Maria relationship history

Fans were quick to point out that Maria has a history of chasing after her friend’s boyfriends.

In 2014, Maria went on a downward spiral after she caught her boyfriend Marcus sleeping with Todd Grimshaw.

She began to become obsessed with her ex, Tyrone, who was with Fiz at the time. When Tyrone’s abusive ex-girlfriend Kirsty was released from prison, he opened up to Maria.

However she began sending Tyrone threatening text messages, making it seem as if they came from Kirsty.

Maria became obsessed with Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Police were soon able to confirm Kirsty was now living abroad and the text messages were coming from a UK number.

It was soon revealed Maria was the one sending the messages and she tried to convince Tyrone to leave Fiz and be with her.

A few years ago, Maria also had an affair with Aidan Connor – who was engaged to her friend Eva Price.

Maria and Gary got married last year (Credit: ITV)

In 2019 she started dating Gary Windass and the two got married last year.

They ended up briefly splitting up, however they are back together.

A few weeks ago, Maria was horrified when her son Liam collapsed, struggling to breathe.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

