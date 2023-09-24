Coronation Street legend Malcolm Hebden makes surprise return to the cobbles

Coronation Street legend Malcolm Hebden has made a shock comeback to the cobbles. The Norris Cole actor was spotted on set this weekend.

Despite retiring from acting and Norris being killed off, Malcolm made one last appearance for a very special reason. He was one of the guests at a big party the soap threw for Barbara Knox.

Malcolm Hebden returned to Coronation Street for an appearance at Barbara Knox’s birthday party (Credit: Instagram)

The Rita Tanner legend turns 90 this month. And she was celebrated with a huge party reuniting her with some of her old castmates.

Pictures posted by the cast show Malcolm watching on as Barbara gives a speech to the guests. The party could feature in a special documentary on Barbara, set to air next month.

Malcolm Hebden returns to Coronation Street

The documentary that will air soon on ITV1 and ITVX will see Barbara joined by Bradley Walsh as she looks back on her life on the cobbles. It’s set to air on October 13.

Malcolm quit acting after he suffered a devastating heart attack in 2017. He returned to make small cameo appearances but in 2021 announced his health had forced him to give up his beloved career.

In the show Norris had moved to retirement home Stillwaters, where he reunited with Ken Barlow. But he made his final appearance in 2020 saying goodbye to the cobbles.

Norris Cole was killed off in 2021 after Coronation Street actor Malcolm Hebden retired (Credit: ITV)

“I absolutely adored playing Norris and I was pleased to be able to return briefly after my operation,” he said in a statement. “It took a great deal of courage to make the decision to retire. But I had come to realise that although the mind was willing the body was not so much.”

Corrie bosses promised Norris would remain alive but off-screen.

However, just months later it was revealed Norris had died doing what he loved – hiding in bushes and spying on his neighbours to get the gossip. Corrie boss Iain Macleod said: “Norris became an all-time great character, whose lemon-lipped barbs will be remembered forever. But, in his brilliant double acts with Emily, Rita and more recently Mary, Malcolm has left us with countless fantastic memories.”

