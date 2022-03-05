Coronation Street: Lydia’s TWO whopping blunders spotted by eagle-eyed viewers

Coronation Street fans have spotted two whopping blunders Lydia Chambers has made in her scheme to destroy Adam Barlow.

The factory assistant is lying about having an affair with Adam to take revenge on him for some imagined slight from university.

Coronation Street fans think smug Lydia has made fatal mistakes (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode viewers watched as Lydia lured Adam to to her apartment for the next stage of her plan.

After planting a burner phone in Adam’s apartment, she tricked Sarah into ‘finding’ it and discovering texts from Adam.

As Adam knocked on her door to find out why she was doing this – Lydia quickly began trashing her own flat.

As Adam waited patiently outside, Lydia called the police.

All the while she was having an imaginary conversation to him while on the phone with the police – and wrecking her own flat.

So when Adam was finally let in, it was at exactly the moment the police arrived to find him stood amongst the chaos.

Coronation Street: Lydia makes mistakes in plan for Adam

But Lydia’s actions aren’t as clever as she thinks.

Viewers have pointed out two huge blunders that she made.

And they are convinced she has overplayed her hand this time.

Lydia put on a show for the police so Adam was arrested (Credit: ITV)

One said: “But in that case why isn’t Sarah asking herself why Adam doesn’t have the phone on him?”

A second said: “How can Adam be messaging Lydia off a phone that’s in the flat he’s been kicked out of?”

A third said: “Yeah, he’d just keep that burner phone lying around in the flat.”

Fans pointed out that CCTV would easily prove Adam was outside while she was destroying her own flat.

One said: “CCTV? Of him outside THE WHOLE TIME.”

A second said: “I’m guessing there has to be CCTV near her flat? They’ll surely see him casually standing there ffs.”

A third posted: “The police officer was directly behind Adam when Lydia opened the door. She must know he wasn’t in the flat!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

