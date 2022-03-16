Lucas in Coronation Street: His history with Carla Connor and could he return?

Lucas Kempton in Coronation Street was a businessman and friend of Carla Connor.

He arrived in Weatherfield just as Carla was struggling to cope with Peter’s alcoholism. She was despairing that Peter didn’t seem to want to help himself and frantic about how to tell him.

So Lucas turning up was a breath of fresh air for poor, stressed Ms Connor.

Glen has starred in two other soaps (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who played Lucas Kempton in Coronation Street?

Lucas was a familiar face to soap fans when he arrived in Weartherfield, played by actor Glen Wallace.

Glen played Malachy Fisher in Hollyoaks for two years.

He also played DS Cameron Bryant in EastEnders – one of the detectives investigating Lucy Beale’s murder.

And he’s had roles in Emmerdale, River City and Casualty too. As well as appearing in dramas including Marcella, New Tricks and Wire in the Blood.

Glen played one of the detectives investigating Lucy Beale’s murder in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Lucas and Carla’s history

Lucas and Carla had been friends when Carla was living in Devon.

They’d bonded over their self-destructive partners. Carla was split from Peter at the time and Lucas was watching his girlfriend Lucy – who was a drug addict – slowly decline.

Carla, apparently, had made a drunken pass at Lucas and he’d turned her down.

But they’d stayed mates until she moved back to Weatherfield.

Lucas was an old friend of Carla Connor (Credit: ITV)

Lucas in Weatherfield

Carla was thrilled to see Lucas in Coronation Street and the pair enjoyed catching up.

Lucas told Carla that Lucy had died from a drugs overdose, making her worry more about Peter.

It was clear he was still carrying a torch for Carla and he told her he’d booked a weekend away for them both.

Carla was tempted to go, but changed her mind at the last minute when Peter begged her to stay.

Lucas wanted Carla to go away with him (Credit: ITV)

Was Lucas in Coronation Street a con artist?

Lucas returned to Weatherfield a few weeks later, determined not to let his history with Carla ruin their business deal.

Peter wasn’t happy and even suspected Carla of cheating when she ditched a meeting with Lucas to get drunk with Daisy and Jenny.

A bit of flirting made Emma think Alina’s new man was Lucas, but she was using him as a cover (Credit: ITV)

But Carla was staying loyal to Peter, and Lucas flirted with Alina instead.

Alina, though, was smitten with Tyrone and when Emma assumed the man Alina had sneaked into the flat was Lucas, Alina and Ty went along with it – for a while.

Meanwhile, the factory had completed the order for Lucas’s company. But when the payment was late, Sarah was suspicious.

Carla defended Lucas, but Sarah discovered the company he said he was working for hadn’t made the order, and Lucas had done a runner!

The two women were furious, and raced to the warehouse where their order was hidden. They broke in and took back their goods. Lucas – of course – was nowhere to be seen.

But could he be back one day? We reckon it’s not the last we’ve seen of him.

