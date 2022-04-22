Coronation Street is a weird world where some of the biggest hunks are anything but.

Never mind six packs and sparkling wit, on the cobbles you need a cardie or an overall to get people falling at your feet.

Here are some of the most unlikely Coronation Street lotharios…

If pushing people down stairs was dating, Daniel Osbourne would be a Coronation Street love machine (Credit: ITV)

Daniel Osbourne

Was it the penchant for hurling vulnerable people – children, elderly pensioners etc – down stairs that makes Daniel so irresistible to women?

Or was it the violent outbursts to others? Perhaps the alcohol habit? Or his cheating on his dying wife with a teenager sex abuse survivor?

Perhaps it’s the inability to get through a sentence without misquoting Chaucer that renders him alluring to the likes of Daisy?

Even prostitute Nicky stuck around after he stopped paying her, though we’re not quite sure why Carla Connor bothered.

Tyrone smells like petrol and regret, we imagine (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone Dobbs

Nothing quite says ‘sex appeal’ like a short man with a dirty overall.

But if that is what we’re meant to feel about Tyrone Dobbs then who are we to argue.

He’ll soon be stripping off for a bout of mud wrestling, so that’ll be something to switch over to BBC for.

Gary Windass

What first attracted you, Maria, to two-time killer, low-rent criminal, failed builder, blackmailer, second-hand furniture flogger and loan shark Gary Windass?

No, seriously, we’re waiting.

In the real world the only people who would fall at Gary’s feet are those who he’d tripped to step on their throats to extort money from them.

But in Weatherfield he’s had Sarah, Bethany, Maria, Izzy and co all fighting over him.

Ken Barlow is the ultimate Coronation Street lothario (Credit: ITV)

Ken Barlow

In any other street Ken Barlow would just be a normal man.

But on the cobbles he’s apparently a sex god who can bed Joanna Lumley and an actress on a tug boat between flings with hairdresser Claudia and the odd marriage.

For 61 years Ken has been seducing women all over Weatherfield – and frankly it makes no sense.

He must have hidden attributes.

Just be grateful we didn’t use that picture of him with Deirdre (Credit: ITV)

Dev Alahan

At one time Dev had as many secret girlfriends – and children! – as he had shops.

He also had – for want of a nicer term – both Deirdre and Tracy, a mother-daughter duo for the ages.

Dev certainly sees himself as a love god, though with the rejections piling up faster than the child support demands from his many, many secret children, is that really the case?

