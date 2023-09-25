Weatherfield favourite teases exit from Coronation Street after twelve years

Lisa George first arrived on Coronation Street in 2011 and is still playing the role of Beth Sutherland to this day.

However, Lisa has now hinted that she may be ready to leave the cobbles for something new.

The Weatherfield favourite has now teased a Coronation Street exit for her character after twelve years.

Beth’s been on the soap for twelves years (Credit: ITV)

Beth Sutherland on Coronation Street

Lisa George first rocked up on the cobbles in 2011 as Beth Tinker, posing as Steve McDonald’s date.

She’s since had a rocky ride on the cobbles. Her relationship with Kirk was put at risk when she was revealed to be a bigamist, secretly still legally married to her ex partner, Darryl.

Beth’s also had to cope with the tragic loss of her niece, Sinead, who she lost to cancer.

Despite being on the cobbles for twelve years now, it seems as though Lisa’s time as Beth may just be about to come to an end.

Lisa has hinted a departure from the cobbles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa George teases exit from the cobbles

Actress Lisa George has now teased a potential Coronation Street exit as she hints at wanting to star in other things.

Speaking about her hopes for the future, Lisa told the Daily Star: “I’m really ­interested in the war stuff because my grandad talked about the war all the time. So I’d love to do a 1940s drama. Or something set in the 60s would be amazing.

“I would love to do Call The Midwife. And I watched Ten Pound Poms and loved it. A role in something like that would be amazing.”

But, does this mean that Lisa is set to leave Coronation Street? Her future on the soap is still up in the air as she reveals: “I’m just waiting to hear if I get another contract.”

