Coronation Street legend’s daughter joining rival soap

Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor’s daughter, Hattie Dynevor, has signed up to join a rival soap. According to reports, the 19 year-old will be following in her sister Phoebe’s footsteps, joining the cast of Waterloo Road.

Hattie, who was previously a model, has now decided to take a leaf out of her mum and sister’s book and become an actress. Bagging a major role in the BBC soap Waterloo Road, Hattie will see herself in her first television acting job.

Sally Dynevor’s daughter joins Waterloo Road

An insider told The Sun that Hattie Dynevor will be taking on her first acting job in Coronation Street’s rival soap, Waterloo Road. The BBC soap will be Hattie’s first television acting job, with the star previously being a model.

Hattie, however, is not the first Dynevor to join the soap, with her older sister, Phoebe, joining the show 14 years ago. Phoebe played the role of Siobhan Mailey between 2009-2010, with this being her first role on television, just like it will be Hattie’s.

Speaking of Hattie Dynevor’s first big role in such a popular BBC programme, an insider reported to The Sun: “Hattie bagging a part on Waterloo Road sees the Dynevors become a real acting dynasty.

“It is a no-brainer for the show and a shrewd move for her too. Not many fledgling stars would get a part on such a big drama so early in their career.”

The insider then added: “But they’re confident she has the skills to do the job — after all the ability to perform runs in the family.”

Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor’s acting family

Hattie’s debut in Waterloo Road will see her contribute to her family’s great catalogue of work. The Dynevors are well-known in the industry, with Sally herself playing the role of Sally Metcalfe in Coronation Street since 1986.

Sally’s husband, Tim, even dabbled in acting before going on to write for TV shows such as Emmerdale. Phoebe Dynevor, like Hattie, started out in Waterloo Road before then going on to become well-known for her portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix Original series and period drama, Bridgerton.

