Coronation Street star Sean Wilson has teased his comeback – but he has demands.

The actor played Martin Platt for 20 years on the cobbles before quitting in 2005.

Sean Wilson has confirmed Coronation Street comeback talks (Credit: SPLASH)

He had clashed with bosses over planned storylines and left in a lowkey plot that saw the nurse move to Liverpool for a new life.

Bosses were said to have planned for Martin to groom an underage character.

Sean refused to film and quit the soap – and was brutal in ruling out a return.

He said at the time: “They were very rude to me when I left. I would rather walk down any other street even if I had a nail in my shoe.”

But in 2018 he made a shock return for a limited run of episodes.

Martin was summoned back to Weatherfield after his son David was raped by Josh Tucker.

Coronation Street comeback for Martin Platt?

After helping David rebuild his life, Martin dropped the bombshell that his wife Robyn was expecting another baby – and they were leaving the country.

With a new life in New Zealand awaiting, Martin left Weatherfield for good.

Actor Sean revealed that he spoke to soap bosses about making a permanent return – but he had a condition.

He told Express.co.uk: “Well, I made it clear when I was back in 2018 that it wouldn’t be possible for me to move forward with any kind of editorial improvement in my situation.”

However he told the Manchester Evening News last month: “I made it clear that I could be turned but now it’s 2023 and nothing has happened.

Martin returned to Coronation Street in 2018 (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

“The writers decided to send me to New Zealand so maybe they’re trying to tell me something.

“I am busy writing books, but of course I would give it some thought.”

In the world of Coronation Street, Martin is living in New Zealand with Robyn, their daughter Charlotte and a new baby.

In real life, actor Sean trained as a chef after he left Corrie and worked in Michelin-starred restaurants.

He started his own business, Saddleworth Cheese Company, and wrote a cookbook called The Northern Chef in 2012.

He also had an accompanying television series in 2013, on Channel 5.

