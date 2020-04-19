Coronation Street legend Liz McDonald to exit after getting her heart broken

Coronation Street legend Beverley Callard revealed in November last year that she had quit her role as Liz McDonald.

And now details of Liz's departure from Weatherfield later this summer are emerging.

Befitting a character that has faced so much tragedy and pain, Liz is set to leave Corrie with a broken heart.

Coronation Street's Liz looked ready to dine on Scott all night long (Credit: ITV)

And viewers have already seen the beginning of the new romantic entanglement teasing disaster ahead.

The fact that she gets her eye on him is probably an omen of doom for what kind of guy he really is.

On Friday night (April 17), Liz flirted up a storm with tall, dark and handsome newcomer Scott in the Rovers.

Tom Roberts, who plays Scott, has revealed: "There is an instant spark with Liz, most definitely, and that will be further explored and picked up again.

He added to Metro: "Liz has a history of attracting the wrong men - an understatement really.

"So the fact that she gets her eye on him is probably an omen of doom for what kind of guy he really is."

Oh, Liz, not again!

Liz already seems besotted with Corrie newcomer Scott (Credit: ITV)

What is Johnny and Scott's history?

There's also another hint that all is not as seems with businessman Scott - he has shady history with Johnny Connor.

And while Scott told the Rovers landlord he had no hard feelings over whatever happened in the past between them, Johnny still clearly has beef.

When he discovered that Scott is planning on staying at the Rovers as a B & B guest for a while, Johnny organised for him and Jenny to go on holiday.

Some fans are even speculating that Scott could actually be Carla's dad!

Johnny looked spooked to see Scott again (Credit: Coronation Street)

Meanwhile, Beverley has assured viewers who have enjoyed watching her play Liz for the past 30 years that she will not die!

When are Beverley Callard's final Corrie scenes?

She told the Daily Mirror: "I'm due to film my final Corrie scenes in July and I have no idea what will happen.

"The only thing I've been guaranteed is that Liz is not going to die. It would be really good if she found love and happiness, but I can't see that happening."

Beverley also joked that she would set fire to Liz's wardrobe when she departs the cobbles.

She chortled: "I'll miss the failed romances and the feuds, but not the fashion. On my last day I'll set fire to Liz's wardrobe."

