Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy reveals soap saved him from downing bottle of vodka a day

Coronation Street legend Kevin Kennedy has revealed the soap saved him from alcoholism.

The Curly Watts actor appeared on the cobbles between 1983 and 2010.

Kevin Kennedy has said Coronation Street saved his life (Credit: Splash)

However behind the affable unlucky in love Curly, lurked a dark secret.

Kevin found himself trapped in a cycle of drinking heavily – a bottle of vodka before work followed by more bottles of wine later. He kept it a secret until his marriage broke down.

But while out shopping, Kevin suffered a “massive blackout-come-stroke”.

He told The Sun: “I came to in the ambulance and it scared the hell out of me. I knew I would die if I carried on but emotionally I didn’t get it, the addiction was telling me it was normal.”

He was later whisked away to rehab at The Priory, after coming clean to Corrie bosses.

They had no idea their colleague of more than a decade was drinking a bottle of vodka and up to three bottles of wine each day.

But bosses were supportive and helped save Kevin.

He is now approaching his 25th year sober and credits Coronation Street with saving his life.

Curly was on the Street for 20 years (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Kevin added: “I had been a maintenance drinker for years and was never out of control. I was at a steady level of inebriation at all times.

“I knew my drinking wasn’t normal – no one else I knew drank in the morning, cancelled plans because they couldn’t get a drink or only went on holidays where they could drink the most – but I couldn’t stop.”

However once he decided to quit, there was no looking back.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

He said: “Alcohol held me back, I couldn’t concentrate and made terrible decisions. Quitting alcohol gave me turbo energy.”

The star has repeatedly spoken about his desire to make a Corrie comeback.

However, bosses have insisted there are no plans for Curly to return.

