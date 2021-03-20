Coronation Street legend Charlie Lawson has blasted the young soap stars of today.

The Jim McDonald actor said he is unimpressed with the work ethic of actors who he says are “obsessed with fame”.

He also slammed them for prioritising being famous before working on their talent.

What did Charlie Lawson say about young soap actors?

Charlie told Messenger Newspapers: “If you want get into this profession, stop being obsessed by fame! Most young would-be actors I meet are more interested in being famous than practicing their craft.”

He added: “So, throw all that bad attitude away and go to drama school in London. There are hundreds around and about Cheshire and most of them are not worth even thinking about!”

I watch young actors on very popular and celebrated, familiar TV shows and some of them are awful. Get in some theatre work and learn your art.

Charlie continued: “Oh, and it wasn’t meant to be easy. I watch young actors on very popular and celebrated, familiar TV shows and some of them are awful. Get in some theatre work and learn your art.”

When did Jim McDonald last appear in Corrie?

Actor Charlie last appeared in Corrie in 2018.

He returned as Jim with his and Liz McDonald’s long-thought-dead daughter Katie.

The toddler had died shortly after her birth in the 1980s, but Jim claimed to have been found her after a hospital mixup was revealed.

However, it soon emerged that Katie wasn’t Katie at all – and instead she was Jim’s conwoman lover.

They had plans to rinse Liz of her lifesavings to pay for experimental treatment for a disease Jim suffers from.

Liz discovered the truth just in time to send Jim and Katie fleeing Weatherfield in fear for their lives.

They haven’t been heard from since – even during Jim’s grandson’s Oliver’s tragic battle for life.

Will we ever see Charlie Lawson back on the cobbles?

It’s not looking likely, we have to admit.

Actress Beverley Callard has quit the soap and revealed she will never return, so it looks like Jim’s days on the cobbles are done.

