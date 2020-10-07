Coronation Street: Leanne’s meeting with Sam leaves fans heartbroken

Coronation Street fans were left heartbroken as Leanne fought back tears meeting Nick’s son Sam.

A couple of weeks ago Nick ran into his ex-girlfriend Natasha and was shocked to learn he has a nine-year-old son called Sam. But with Leanne’s son Oliver being so ill, Nick put off telling Leanne about Sam.

In tonight’s episodes of Corrie (Wednesday, October 7) Leanne was furious that Nick seemed to be more interested in his phone than Oliver. But he soon confessed that he had been texting his son.

Nick told Leanne about Sam (Credit: ITV)

After explaining the situation to his girlfriend, Leanne was furious with Nick and wanted to meet with Natasha and Sam.

In the scenes, Leanne had to fight back tears when she first saw Sam.

Sam told Leanne about his love of board games and how he wants to be an astrophysicist when he grows up.

Leanne decided she wanted to meet Sam (Credit: ITV)

However Leanne was clearly struggling with everything and said she needed to go and be with Oliver.

Later Leanne told Nick that she couldn’t handle it knowing she may lose Oliver and Nick has another son.

She then asked Nick to leave and fans were left heartbroken for her.

Leanne a very brave person meeting her boyfriends child while hers is dying right in front of her #corrie — bradley coombes (@bradleycoombes7) October 7, 2020

You have got to feel a bit sorry for Leanne. She is about to lose her kid and then all of a sudden Nick finds out he's got his very own kid. All she'll have is children that don't actually belong to her #Corrie — PennG0VQY (@BrixhamUK) October 7, 2020

Aw Leanne bless her #Corrie — Selina Armstrong (@selinaarmstrong) October 7, 2020

Poor Leanne, she's obviously gona be looking at Sam imaging Oliver at that age #Corrie 💔 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) October 7, 2020

Nice scene between Leanne and Sam there. Kind of nice seeing Leanne slightly calmer there. #Corrie — 🎃👻💀O🎃👻💀 (@_Nah_O) October 7, 2020

Coronation Street: What’s next for Nick and Leanne?

Leanne and Oliver’s dad Steve are planning to take the hospital to court. Although the hospital have told them there is nothing more they can do for Oliver, Steve and Leanne think they’re not being honest.

Steve and Leanne are taking the hospital to court (Credit: ITV)

Although Steve’s wife Tracy wants to help Oliver, she doesn’t want to sell her properties for a court case they won’t win.

Later this week Steve and Leanne get a date for their first court hearing.

Will everything go to plan for them?

