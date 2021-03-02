Coronation Street viewers were left divided as Leanne discovered her son Simon had been delivering drugs in last night’s episode (Monday, March 1).

Over the last few weeks, Simon has been working as much as possible to help Leanne. Leanne hasn’t been working as she is still grieving for her son Oliver, who died of Mitochondrial disease last year.

But as they began to struggle for money, the teenager agreed to start delivering drugs for Jacob.

Simon has helping Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Jacob picked up Simon so they could teach this young lad who owed Jacob ‘a lesson.’

Jacob and Simon bundled him into the boot of Jacob’s car an threatened to set it on fire, but they did let him go.

However this was witness by Nick’s son Sam, who was terrified by what he saw.

Coronation Street: Leanne finds out about Simon’s drug dealing

In last night’s visit to the cobbles, Sam agreed to keep what he saw a secret. But after he had a meltdown at school, Nick knew something wasn’t right.

After fleeing into Roy’s café toilet when he saw Jacob, Sam finally told his dad what happened. Nick confronted Simon and although he played it off as a prank, Nick didn’t believe him.

Leanne discovered Simon’s drug secret (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Leanne trusted her son, she later found his drugs hidden in his bag.

Leanne was furious and confronted Simon. But he told her he had to take control as they couldn’t pay the bills.

He had a go at his mum saying that whilst she was grieving she didn’t realise how badly they were sinking, so he had no choice.

Leanne was furious when she found out what Simon had been up to (Credit: ITV)

She then told him it was all on her before storming out.

The argument left viewers divided with some having a go at Simon for not being more understanding of his mother’s grief.

Oh as if Leanne has not been through enough #Corrie — alice denice johnson (@alicedenicejohn) March 1, 2021

#corrie leanne it is not your fault simon is a bloody pain in the arse! — #sofaspectator (@SofaSpectator) March 1, 2021

Simon had no right to blame Leanne because he became a drug dealer, wtf? #corrie — Lisa (Pisces) 💛💛 (@cowboylikezac) March 1, 2021

Simon blaming Leanne it's so unfair and cowardly #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) March 1, 2021

Whilst others had a go at Leanne for not stepping up to look after her other son.

Simon is a terror but honestly he spoke only the truth to Leanne! #Corrie pic.twitter.com/7lwAgquA2x — Georgina Blewett (@redbeanmilktea) March 1, 2021

I mean he technically wasn't wrong but he didn't need to go off on Leanne like that #Corrie — Naseem (@naseem028) March 1, 2021

Can’t stand Simon but he’s right about Leanne. #Corrie — Lefty Lainie 🐈‍⬛ (@ElaineWharton1) March 1, 2021

I feel for Simon. He’s right though, all of it is partly on Leanne #corrie — It's April (@AprilQuinn2x) March 1, 2021