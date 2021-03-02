Soaps

Coronation Street: Leanne infuriates viewers as she rages at Simon’s drug dealing secret

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Coronation Street viewers were left divided as Leanne discovered her son Simon had been delivering drugs in last night’s episode (Monday, March 1).

Over the last few weeks, Simon has been working as much as possible to help Leanne. Leanne hasn’t been working as she is still grieving for her son Oliver, who died of Mitochondrial disease last year.

But as they began to struggle for money, the teenager agreed to start delivering drugs for Jacob.

Simon has helping Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Last week, Jacob picked up Simon so they could teach this young lad who owed Jacob ‘a lesson.’

Jacob and Simon bundled him into the boot of Jacob’s car an threatened to set it on fire, but they did let him go.

However this was witness by Nick’s son Sam, who was terrified by what he saw.

Coronation Street: Leanne finds out about Simon’s drug dealing

In last night’s visit to the cobbles, Sam agreed to keep what he saw a secret. But after he had a meltdown at school, Nick knew something wasn’t right.

After fleeing into Roy’s café toilet when he saw Jacob, Sam finally told his dad what happened. Nick confronted Simon and although he played it off as a prank, Nick didn’t believe him.

Leanne discovered Simon’s drug secret (Credit: ITV)

Whilst Leanne trusted her son, she later found his drugs hidden in his bag.

Leanne was furious and confronted Simon. But he told her he had to take control as they couldn’t pay the bills.

He had a go at his mum saying that whilst she was grieving she didn’t realise how badly they were sinking, so he had no choice.

Leanne was furious when she found out what Simon had been up to (Credit: ITV)

She then told him it was all on her before storming out.

The argument left viewers divided with some having a go at Simon for not being more understanding of his mother’s grief.

Whilst others had a go at Leanne for not stepping up to look after her other son.

What do you think?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

