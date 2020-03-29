Coronation Street's Leanne Battersby set for 'huge storyline'

Coronation Street's Leanne Battersby is set for a huge new storyline.

Actress Shelley King let slip that secretary Leanne is set for a major storyline that will be drip-fed through coming episodes.

Leanne is set for a major storyline (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to the Metro, Shelly says: "Because of this Coronavirus disease we are cutting down to three episodes, the drip feed will be drippier but I think that may be a good thing as there a lot of things to absorb – the same with Gemma's story and Leanne's.

"I think people might appreciate that extra time to absorb them but that's just my opinion.

Read more: Coronation Street's Yasmeen is hiding a shocking family secret

"I think next week will be very interesting in terms of the journey of the three episodes – it becomes even more difficult and hard to watch.

She added: "There's lots more to come – and I think we have enough episodes up until the summer. We shot the last episode and that was due to go out in May so we should have episodes up until June and July."

A major storyline is coming

Fans will remember that Corrie boss Iain Macleod teased a major storyline coming up that would bring together some of the clans of the cobbles.

"Something will happen that has the most far-reaching impact of any story we've done since I've been on the show," he teased.

"Something horrific occurs that draws in a few different clans on the Street, and forces them to deal with the hardest thing anyone would ever have to deal with."

Is there something wrong with baby Oliver? (Credit: ITV)

Shortly after Leanne's young son with Steve McDonald, Oliver, seemed to fall ill, and fans became convinced it was foreshadowing a major health story.

At his birthday party he seemed lethargic and sickly.

One fan said: "What was all that with Oliver sleeping and coughing?

"There seemed to be an unusual amount of emphasis on this, and with the home made video too.

"Are Corrie foreshadowing a health storyline I wonder?"

Another added: "Wonder what's wrong with Oliver? #CoronationStreet #Corrie"

Read more: Coronation Street's Beverley Callard's new play pushed back a year over coronavirus

And worst of all - the story will lead to the departure of cobbles legend Liz McDonald.

Iain added: "The idea is that Liz attempts to do something heroic for her son as a result of this story I'm hinting at for Steve and Tracy.

"Her efforts probably go slightly wrong in a way that will corrupt her relationship with Steve and ultimately determine that the best place for her is not in Weatherfield."

What do you think will happen to Leanne? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!