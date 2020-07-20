Coronation Street Laura Neelan actress Kel Allen thanks NHS staff after hospital visit

Coronation Street actress Kel allen, who plays Laura Neelan, has thanked NHS staff after she went to hospital suffering a bad toe injury.

Kel posted a picture of her bandaged up foot to her Twitter account.

Alongside the picture she wrote: "I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the amazing staff @WWLNHS who cared for me today.

Kel plays Laura (Credit: ITV)

"You guys are the real heroes. I've never felt so safe and looked after.

"If you're going to do it, make sure you do it good and proper. Big toe broken in four places #whatplonker #NHSheroes."

Kel's co-stars, friends and followers all wished her well.

Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby wrote: "Oh bloomin' heck love! Sounds painful. Sending all the get well wishes and hopes for no heels on the cobbles anytime soon. Flats all the way. Take care xx."

One follower wrote: "Oh no! Hope you're back on your feet soon."

Another added: "Ouch. Wishing a speedy recovery."

Coronation Street - Laura Neelan

Kel made her first appearance as Laura earlier this year.

Viewers know Laura is the ex-wife of loan shark Rick Neelan. But whilst Laura believes her criminal ex is on the run from the police, what she doesn't know is he was actually killed by Gary Windass.

Laura has no idea Gary killed Rick (Credit: ITV)

In upcoming scenes, the storyline will feature the world's first social distance stunt.

Gary's ex-girlfriend Sarah will discover the truth about Rick's mysterious disappearance and runs to tell the police.

But as she races off, chased by Gary, she heads into the path of an oncoming car. Gary manages to push her out of harm's way, but he is hit.

The soap's first social distance stunt will involved Gary and Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Knowing he saved her life when he could have let her die, will Sarah keep the secret?

Meanwhile Laura has been getting close to Sarah's husband Adam, who is trying to work out what happened to Rick.

Will Sarah tell Adam what happened to Rick?

