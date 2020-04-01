Former Coronation Street Kym Marsh star wants ITV to air classic soap episodes

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh would like to see classic episodes of the soap aired while the UK is in lockdown.

Currently, the famous UK soap is no longer in production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kym departed her cobbles role as Michelle Connor on the ITV soap last year, and admits it has been difficult knowing the show will be reducing its weekly episodes, but admitted it is the "right decision".

Kym played Michelle Connor in Coronation Street from 2006 until 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Writing in her column for OK! magazine, she said: "There will be no Coronation Street on screen for a while, which is weird!

"During this time, we all look to television for our escape. I'm thinking of those elderly people that have watched the soap for years and now have to go without it.

"I hope they run old episodes and revisit famous bits. But taking the show off air is the right decision for the cast and the crew.

Kym would like to see old episodes of Coronation Street run (Credit: ITV)

"How can you act in close proximity or do a love scene being two metres apart? While I'm sad as everybody else to see it close temporarily, we have to think of the team. But that doesn't stop it being very strange."

Which other soaps have stopped filming?

Corrie isn't the only soap to stop production as fellow ITV soap Emmerdale has also halted filming.

Emmerdale has also reduced it's weekly episodes from six to three and will be airing, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm, just before Corrie.

Coronation Street has stopped filming (Credit: ITV)

Recently Emmerdale fans were not happy after discovering the soaps Tuesdays and Thursdays usual 7pm slots are being replaced with You've Been Framed.

Instead, soap fans have begged for ITV to show classic episodes of Emmerdale.

BBC soap EastEnders and Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks have also stopped production and reduced their weekly episodes.

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

