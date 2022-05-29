Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson has revealed she will be making a comeback – despite her exit from the cobbles.

The actress plays former sex worker Nicky Wheatley on the ITV soap.

Nicky will return to Coronation Street after her exit (Credit: ITV)

She made her debut in June 2020 after Nicky struck up a friendship with widower Daniel Osbourne.

It soon emerged that she was a prostitute – but Daniel found comfort being with her.

So over the coming weeks and months he paid her to spend time with him – and even had her dress up in his late wife Sinead’s clothes.

Eventually she left the cobbles having received money from Daniel so she could quit escorting and move away.

But this year she made a shock return.

Having retrained as a learning assistant, she landed a job at Weatherfield High where Daniel works as a teacher.

Coronation Street star announces comeback

However her career was short-lived after Max Turner exposed her past work to everyone.

She was sacked and lost her flat – before Daniel came to the rescue.

He offered her and daughter Maisie a place to stay with him and Nicky eagerly moved in.

But when it spelled the end of his relationship with girlfriend Daisy – Nicky tried to swoop in and replace her.

Nicky confessed her feelings to Daniel in Coronation Street – but he rejected her (Credit: ITV)

Daniel rejected her – and she decided it was time to move out.

Packing up their things, she told Daniel goodbye and insisted she was going to stay with a friend.

Fans assumed it was an exit for the character with one asking: “Ahh you’re not leaving are you?”

Another said: “You’ve not left have you?! [sad face]”

But now Kimberly has revealed she will return.

Posting a snap of her in the flat she replied to questioning fans: “You will see Nicky again”.

