Coronation Street has a huge cast so it’s no surprise if viewers can’t keep track of them all, but there are some kids who they seem to have totally forgotten about.

With more than 70 full-time regular cast members on Corrie, there are more characters than on any other soap.

And many of them are kids.

But there are some of those children that are so seldom seen that we nearly forgot that they existed in the first place.

Here they are…

Where are these Coronation Street kids?

Harry Platt

We haven’t imagined him, have we? Sarah Platt does have two children?

Because save for the odd “Harry’s got a birthday party” line, it’s as if he doesn’t actually exist.

Or if he does, then he’s definitely dragging himself up while his mum faffs about pretending to run a busy knicker factory and his stepdad gives himself a daily home perm.

Maybe he’s just sitting in the corner of their very un-child-friendly apartment hidden in the shadows?

Lily Platt

Does she still exist? Has she disappeared into the ether above the Platts’ house?

Given how the house acts like a TARDIS at the best of times, perhaps she’s lost wandering the corridors for all eternity?

Her uncle Nick once got lost up there and returned with a whole new body in the form of Adam Rickitt.

And it looks like that’s what happened with Lily after she miraculously reappeared this week and has become obsessed with football.

The Winter-Brown clan hasn’t been seen in full for years (Credit: ITV)

The quads who aren’t Aled

Rarely does Coronation Street make mistakes – but the quads are definitely one.

If you consider that to have one kid on set, you need twins to play them, Corrie needs at least eight little toddlers to play the quads.

So it’s possibly no secret why they are rarely ever seen.

As it stands only Aled has had a storyline not involving being asleep in a pram.

Hope has plenty of screen time – not so for sister Ruby (Credit: ITV)

Ruby Dobbs

With stepsister Hope Stape hogging all the limelight, you’d be forgiven for forgetting about Ruby.

While Hope has serial killer John Stape for a dad, Ruby has to make do with the evil abuser Kirsty as a mum.

And apparently that means she’s not mean enough, genetically speaking, to have many scenes.

Zack Windass

Grandson of serial killer Pat Phelan and son of serial killer Gary Windass, it’s probably a blessing that the little one has all but disappeared from the cobbles.

No doubt being raised by his mother Nicola to be a fine upstanding citizen, Zack is rarely ever mentioned.

Give it 15 years and he’ll be back to terrorise the cobbles no doubt, and then everyone will be glad he was forgotten for so long.

