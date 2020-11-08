Coronation Street: Michael Le Vell reveals Kevin Webster’s reaction to sister Debbie’s betrayal

Coronation Street star Kevin Webster will be left devastated when he learns sister Debbie has schemed over the cobbles.

The mechanic has no idea property developer Debbie is planning to destroy half of the street to build a high rise.

Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell says Kevin will be devastated to discover Debbie betrayed him (Credit: Splash)

Debbie is secretly working with Ray Crosby who blackmailed Kevin into selling his garage building to him for a knock down price.

The whole scheme is set to come into play in December for the 60th anniversary.

Bosses previously teased how the bulldozers will roll in ready to demolish the houses and businesses.

Read more: Coronation Street’s Michael Le Vell desperate to bring back Kevin’s moustache

But for Kevin the destruction will be much more personal with Debbie secretly involved.

Earlier this month she lied to him and pretended she was bankrupt and had lost her millions.

He insisted she stay, rent free, until she got back on her feet – not knowing all the while she has been manipulating his friends and neighbours into selling up.

Debbie is working with Ray Crosby on their redevelopment scheme (Credit: ITV)

How will Coronation Street fave Kevin react to Debbie?

And it will turn out to be a blow to Kevin according to actor Michael Le Vell.

He told The Sun: “I didn’t see the Debbie connection. I hope she can redeem herself because we want the actress Sue to stay.

“It would be a fantastic twist for Kevin to find out when she was living under his roof — a right body blow.

However, Debbie has been hiding what she’s been doing (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Kevin Webster has no idea sister Debbie is a villain

“It’s a great opportunity to be in the heart of it all, I am so chuffed. I wasn’t in the first live episode, the 40th. I was absolutely gutted.

“It’s like the Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve shows — we all want to be in those, too.

“But I was annoyed that Kevin sold the garage, I hate to think he would do that.”

However, actress Sue Devaney recently teased how she doesn’t see Debbie as a villain.

“Debbie thinks she’s doing everything for the good of everybody else,” she said.

“She thinks if she does this, it will make people’s lives better.

Read more: Coronation Street’s Bill Roache claims he is ‘reversing the ageing process’

“She doesn’t do it from a place of, ‘Mwahaha, I’m going to destroy all of the houses in Corrie!’

“Because Debbie has come from that area, she thinks she’s now going to make it so much better than it is.

“I don’t think she realises the consequences for the people who’ve lived there for all their lives. She’s going in and ripping down an area.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!