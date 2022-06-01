Coronation Street police want to question Abi and Kevin about Imran and Toyah’s car accident.

Imran died at the scene, but could Kevin be facing prison as police suspect he messed with Toyah’s car?

Kevin and Imran have custody of Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Abi, Imran and Toyah

Recently Imran and Toyah got custody of baby Alfie – who was born after Imran had a one-night stand with Abi.

Although Toyah was devastated he cheated on her, she forgave him and they planned to gain custody of Alfie and raise him together.

Imran paid a man named Ben to lie to the court that he saw Abi buying drugs.

The court gave custody to Imran and Toyah, meanwhile Abi was been planning to flee the country with Alfie.

Abi planned to run away with Alfie (Credit: ITV)

Abi planned to leave Weatherfield with her son on Monday (May 30) but her plans were disrupted when Toyah wanted to take him to see her cousin.

However when Leanne and Toyah planned to leave with Alfie, the car engine wouldn’t start.

Kevin came along and offered to take a look at the car and Toyah took Alfie to his mum.

Eventually Imran found out about Abi’s plan to take Alfie and told Toyah.

Toyah wanted to go to the police, but Imran didn’t, knowing he had already ruined Abi’s life by lying about her in court.

With Toyah unaware of Imran’s lies, she went to the police station to report Abi.

But when Imran found out that Toyah had gone to report Abi he stopped her.

After leaving the police station, Imran and Toyah were involved in a horrifying car crash.

Imran and Toyah were involved in a car crash (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kevin faces prison for killing Imran?

In tonight’s scenes (Wednesday, June 1) Imran managed to pull Toyah out of the car wreckage before the scaffolding collapsed on the car.

Toyah was loaded into the ambulance as Imran began to feel pain in his chest.

He collapsed to the ground and died in front of his friend Craig, who was a police officer on the scene.

Later Kevin and Abi were paid a visit by police and they were asked to go to the station to answer some questions.

Kevin is questioned (Credit: ITV)

They were then told Imran died at the scene of the crash.

This week continues with Abi and Kevin being taken in for questioning.

Meanwhile Kelly tells the police that Imran was on his way to confess everything.

Later Kevin assures Abi they will fight for custody of Alfie.

However as the police continue to investigate, they’re convinced the crash wasn’t an accident.

Could Kevin get the blame for the crash?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

This week Coronation Street in on at 7.30pm every weeknight for half an hour.

