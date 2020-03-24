Coronation Street fans convinced Ken Barlow swore in last night's episode

Coronation Street fans are convinced Ken Barlow swore during a conversation with Norris Cole in Monday night's episode.

The Coronation Street legend has recently moved from the cobbles to Stillwaters retirement village, where he was thrilled to bump into old friend Norris.

Norris is unhappy at Stillwaters in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Norris lives there with his wife, Freda, but he is far from happy at the complex.

Ken questioned why Norris doesn't just tell Freda the truth, asking: "Why don't you tell Freda how you feel about this place?"

"She loves it here," Norris replied.

That's when fans believe Ken swore!

What a load of 'pollocks' (Credit: ITV)

Ken said: "But you think it's a load of [bleep]."

One fan pointed out the subtitles for the show read 'pollocks'.

A pollock could either refer to a fish or be a reference to artist Jackson Pollock - after all, they were at an art class!

Other viewers thought that explanation was a load of pollocks too!

Did goody goody Ken Barlow really swear? Fans are sure he did!

@itvcorrie @ITV what's going on with Ken barlows language in tonight's corrie. Wash your mouth out Kennie — Kirstyf (@Kirstyf77074515) March 23, 2020

ED! contacted Coronation Street for comment who confirmed he did indeed say "Pollocks".

Yesterday Ken's alter ego, William Roache, appeared on This Morning to lead a session in mediation amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

During his chat with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, William cleared his throat and coughed.

William appeared on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were immediately concerned for the soap stalwart.

But William assured host Phil and those watching at home that at 87 years old he was taking all the necessary precautions.

He is self-isolating at home with two of his children.

Last week it was reported that Coronation Street would stop filming with the show's older cast members amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

However, filming has now been suspended altogether on the cobbles as the soap responds to the latest government advice.

ITV released a statement on Sunday (March 22) saying they had "sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

"We've been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government's latest health guidelines, to ensure we've episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming."

Coronation Street will reduce the number of episodes it broadcasts and from Monday, March 30 will screen three a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will also drop down to three episodes a week on the same days at 7pm.

