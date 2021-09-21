Coronation Street: Kelly Neelan gets out of prison and is targeted by thugs?

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan, has been spotted filming on location and it looks like Kelly will be set upon by a group of thugs.

Earlier this year, Corey Brent and his friends attacked Seb Franklin and Nina Lucas.

Seb died from his injuries and although Kelly was there and slapped Nina on the night of the attack, when Corey began kicking Seb, she tried to stop him.

Kelly tried to stop Corey attacking Seb (Credit: ITV)

Recently Kelly was found guilty for Seb’s murder, while Corey was found not guilty.

Currently Kelly is in prison, awaiting her sentencing.

Coronation Street: Kelly attacked?

However in new pictures, obtained by Digital Spy, Millie and her co-star Mollie Gallagher, who plays Nina, have been spotted filming new scenes on location near the cobbles.

In the pictures, a young man can be seen pouring a can of alcohol on top of Kelly’s head and laughing.

In another picture, Nina appears to be watching, looking concerned.

It appears Nina will step in to try and help Kelly (Credit: ITV)

According to the publication, Kelly will be seen in a drunken state as she walks the streets near Weatherfield.

She will then be approached by a group of thugs. They will threaten her, with one pouring a can of beer over her head.

However it seems like she will receive help from an unexpected source. It looks like Nina shouts and tells the thugs to leave her alone.

What’s next for Kelly?

As Kelly is currently in prison on screens, it is not yet clear why she is out in these new scenes.

Kelly will return to court to be sentenced (Credit: ITV)

However her foster father and lawyer, Imran Habeeb, has made it clear he will try his best to help Kelly.

Before these scenes air, Kelly will return to court for her sentencing.

Imran asks the judge to consider Kelly’s troubled childhood and fragile mental health, as she attempted to take her life the night of the verdict.

Will the judge listen to Imran?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

