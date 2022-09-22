Coronation Street fans have been pointing out that Kelly Neelan looks just like another Corrie character.

Kelly attended her engagement party in last night’s episode (Wednesday, September 21) wearing a red dress with matching lipstick.

Fans quickly noticed a similarity between her and a former cobbles resident.

Kelly got glammed up for her engagement party (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans point out Kelly looks like another character

In last night’s scenes Kelly attended her and Aadi‘s engagement party at the Bistro.

Maria offered to do her hair and makeup for the event.

Kelly had her hair in waves with plaits at the front and wore a red dress with a coordinating lip colour.

Bethany left the cobbles in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Corrie viewers soon noticed Kelly had a resemblance to another character on the soap, Bethany Platt.

I just keep seeing Bethany rather than Kelly, anyone else? #Corrie — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) September 21, 2022

#corrie when did Kelly turn into Bethany? — Pasteur Eyes #UTA 🟥🟨 (@broncoskolar) September 21, 2022

Kelly as a look of Bethany platt tonight 😲 #Corrie — Leanne White (@Mammy_white) September 21, 2022

Wow, Kelly was a double for Bethany then, even down to the plaits!*! #Corrie — Jan Wilkins (@janwilkins59) September 21, 2022

Bethany returned to Coronation Street in 2015 played by actress Lucy Fallon.

Bethany ended up leaving Weatherfield in 2020 for a new life in London after her relationship with Daniel Osbourne ended.

What’s next for Kelly?

While Kelly and Aadi were at their engagement party, Kelly had also planned for Kieron to kill Gary.

Kelly found out Gary killed her dad Rick and wanted revenge.

However she changed her mind and asked Kieron to let Gary go.

But in a twist, Kieron kidnapped Kelly.

In scenes to air tomorrow night (Friday, September 23) Gary finds Aadi in the hotel and warns him that Kelly is in danger and they need to track her phone and find her.

Kelly was kidnapped by Kieron (Credit: ITV)

Outside a disused mill, Kieron leads Kelly onto the roof and reveals he plans to kill her and frame her for Gary’s murder, making it look like a murder-suicide.

Meanwhile Gary spots Kieron’s van and he and Aadi are shocked to learn Kelly is on the roof.

As Kieron goes to push Kelly off the building, Gary appears and tells Kieron to kill him instead.

Soon the gun goes off, but who has been shot?

