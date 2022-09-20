Coronation Street Kelly and Rick
Soaps

Coronation Street: Kelly discovers the truth about Rick but fans point out huge plothole

That's some strong battery life

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

Coronation Street teen Kelly recently found out that Laura didn’t kill Rick, after going through a bag of Laura’s old things given to her by a friend.

As she went through some of Laura’s holiday photos, something didn’t add up.

Now, fans have spotted another thing that doesn’t add up, calling out a plot hole.

Coronation Street Kelly and Gary
Kelly found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Kelly found out the truth about Rick’s murder

Going through the bag of Laura’s things, Kelly came across a camera of her mum’s.

Looking at the pictures, she saw holiday pictures of Laura, enjoying herself abroad.

After a closer inspection, Kelly noticed that the photos were taken on the day of her dad’s death.

Laura couldn’t have killed Rick as she wasn’t even in the country.

Telling Gary, he made out that the camera was faulty and was showing the wrong dates.

However, after speaking to Rick’s mate, Sharon, Kelly found out the truth.

Gary was the one who killed Rick, not Laura.

Kelly was left feeling sick at the thought of her mum covering for a guilty Gary.

However, fans were more focused on the camera itself, calling out an obvious plot hole.

Coronation Street Laura's camera
Wow, that camera is on super charge (Credit: ITV)

Fans have noticed a plot hole

Eagle-eyed fans have called out a plot hole in Kelly’s discovery.

The camera had been in storage for three years, so how could it still have battery life?

Kelly didn’t even have to charge it.

One fan said: “So the digital camera holds charge for like over 3 years eh ok.”

Another wrote: “As if the battery would still be charged in that camera and nobody has used a compact camera for about 10 years.”

A third viewer noted: “I’m enjoying this episode very much, so I currently have no comment to make about Laura’s Camera and its Unfeasibly Long-Lasting Battery. Maybe later.”

Another added: “Wouldn’t that camera have no battery after all that time?”

Coronation Street Kelly and Kieron
Kelly’s life is on the line (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: What’s next for Kelly?

Now that Kelly’s found out what Gary did to her dad, she wants him dead.

She offers her kidnapper, Kieron, £10,000 to kill Gary.

He accepts and chucks him in a van, taking him to the woods where he killed Rick.

Gary’s told to dig his own grave.

However, Kieron has another plan for Kelly.

He takes her to a rooftop and goes to push her off.

His plan is to frame her for murder-suicide.

Gary manages to escape and arrives on the rooftop, begging Kieron to kill him instead.

A gun is fired, but will Kelly be in the firing line?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Did you spot this plot hole? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Gary Windass Kelly Neelan Coronation Street
Coronation Street: Does Gary die as Kelly plots his death?
Keeley Hawes looks concerned
Crossfire on BBC One: Where was tense Keeley Hawes thriller filmed?
Princess Charlotte of Wales, Sophie Wessex
Sweet moment Princess Charlotte ‘mimics’ Sophie, Countess of Wessex at Queen’s funeral
Kate and Camilla looking stern at the funeral
Camilla’s stern instruction to Kate at funeral of Queen Elizabeth as George and Charlotte bickered
Coronation Street Leo and Stephen
Coronation Street spoilers: Leo murdered by Stephen after confrontation?
Thunderball ticket
Thunderball results tonight – Tuesday September 20, 2022