Coronation Street teen Kelly recently found out that Laura didn’t kill Rick, after going through a bag of Laura’s old things given to her by a friend.

As she went through some of Laura’s holiday photos, something didn’t add up.

Now, fans have spotted another thing that doesn’t add up, calling out a plot hole.

Kelly found out the truth (Credit: ITV)

Kelly found out the truth about Rick’s murder

Going through the bag of Laura’s things, Kelly came across a camera of her mum’s.

Looking at the pictures, she saw holiday pictures of Laura, enjoying herself abroad.

After a closer inspection, Kelly noticed that the photos were taken on the day of her dad’s death.

Laura couldn’t have killed Rick as she wasn’t even in the country.

Telling Gary, he made out that the camera was faulty and was showing the wrong dates.

However, after speaking to Rick’s mate, Sharon, Kelly found out the truth.

Gary was the one who killed Rick, not Laura.

Kelly was left feeling sick at the thought of her mum covering for a guilty Gary.

However, fans were more focused on the camera itself, calling out an obvious plot hole.

Wow, that camera is on super charge (Credit: ITV)

Fans have noticed a plot hole

Eagle-eyed fans have called out a plot hole in Kelly’s discovery.

The camera had been in storage for three years, so how could it still have battery life?

Kelly didn’t even have to charge it.

One fan said: “So the digital camera holds charge for like over 3 years eh ok.”

So the digital camera holds charge for like over 3 years eh ok #Corrie — Ann-Marie Park (@phdannmarie) September 18, 2022

Another wrote: “As if the battery would still be charged in that camera and nobody has used a compact camera for about 10 years.”

As if the battery would still be charged in that camera and nobody has used a compact camera for about 10 years #corrie — 𝕻𝖔𝖈𝖐𝖊𝖙𝕲𝖔𝖙𝖍 (@MissLMunster) September 18, 2022

A third viewer noted: “I’m enjoying this episode very much, so I currently have no comment to make about Laura’s Camera and its Unfeasibly Long-Lasting Battery. Maybe later.”

I'm enjoying this episode very much so I currently have no comment to make about Laura's Camera and its Unfeasibly Long-Lasting Battery. Maybe later. #corrie — The Talk of the Street (@corriepodcast) September 18, 2022

Another added: “Wouldn’t that camera have no battery after all that time?”

Wouldn't that camera have no battery after all that time? #coronationstreet #corrie — Isobel Brown (@izzles25) September 18, 2022

Kelly’s life is on the line (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: What’s next for Kelly?

Now that Kelly’s found out what Gary did to her dad, she wants him dead.

She offers her kidnapper, Kieron, £10,000 to kill Gary.

He accepts and chucks him in a van, taking him to the woods where he killed Rick.

Gary’s told to dig his own grave.

However, Kieron has another plan for Kelly.

He takes her to a rooftop and goes to push her off.

His plan is to frame her for murder-suicide.

Gary manages to escape and arrives on the rooftop, begging Kieron to kill him instead.

A gun is fired, but will Kelly be in the firing line?

