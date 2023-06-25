Coronation Street star Jude Riordan shares sweet tribute to Emmerdale rival dad

Coronation Street child star Jude Riordan has paid a sweet tribute to his secret soap rival dad. The youngster plays Sam Blakeman on the ITV soap.

He has now impressed fans with a touching message to his dad for Father’s Day. Jude’s dad Paul works as a director on Emmerdale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jude Riordan (@justjude7)

Jude took to Instagram, with the help of his mum, to post a message to his dad. In two sweet snaps, Jude could be seen as a baby with his father.

Another showed him, his older brother Zach and their dad all dressed to the nines. Calling his dad “the best”, Jude’s caption read: “HFD to all, especially the best @paulrio27 #happyfathersday #thebest.”

Fans were impressed by Jude’s sweet message. One fan said: “Have a lovely day with your Dad, Jude. Hope you’ve been spoiling him.”

A second said: “Beautiful photos. Hope your dad has a great day.” Another said: “Great photos… Have a lovely day with your dad.”

Coronation Street star Jude Riordan shares tribute to dad

As well as Jude and his dad, other son Zach recently made an appearance on Coronation Street. Zach played a chess nemesis of Sam’s in a tournament in the Bistro.

Sam had been taking part in a child’s chess tournament after Nick agreed he could continue playing. Nick had tried to get Sam to stop his lessons with Roy, believing Sam needed to engage with children his own age.

However, it seems the competition was the perfect way to combine both. As Sam eyed up his opponent, he was met with the silent Oscar. Oscar didn’t say much, or anything at all.

Nick commented that Oscar was “intense” and Sam revealed he was listening to a mindfulness app ahead of their game. Oscar soon took off his headphones and sat down, ready to begin.

Jude plays Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Sam managed to beat him. Oscar was not happy at the loss and stomped off.

And later Jude revealed he was his real-life brother. Posting a picture to Twitter, he captioned it: “When it was bring your brother to work day. Sam smashed Oscar out of the bistro. BEST DAY so far @itvcorrie #bubblebrothers #samvoscar #corrie”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.