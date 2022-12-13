Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street, has announced he has finished filming for the year.

The actor shared a photo of himself on the cobbles.

He captioned the post: “And that is a WRAP on Sam Blakeman for 2022! What another great year on the cobbles.

“See you in January 2023 for more shenanigans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jude Riordan (@justjude7)

Jude’s followers commented on the post.

One wrote: “Merry Christmas and have a lovely New Year.”

A second commented: “Have a lovely Christmas and New Year Jude.”

A third said: “Merry Christmas to you and all your family. Thanks for everything you bring to Coronation Street. You are a little star.”

Another said: “Have a fab Christmas Jude.”

Jude plays Sam in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jude Riordan on Coronation Street

Actor Jude joined the cast of Coronation Street as Sam in 2020.

Sam is the son of Natasha Blakeman and Nick Tilsley. However last year Natasha was killed by Harvey Gaskell.

Harvey was trying to kill Nick’s wife Leanne but killed Natasha in a case of mistaken identity.

Recently Sam has been visiting Harvey in prison to try and get answers about why he killed his mum.

However Harvey offered Nick money to help him with problems at the Bistro.

Hope has been interested in knowing more about her dad, killer John Stape, who died when she was a baby (Credit: ITV)

Nick secretly took Harvey’s money without telling Leanne. Harvey said there were no strings attached to the money, but could he be lying?

Meanwhile Sam has been spending with his best friend Hope, who has been secretly listening to tapes by her late dad, killer John Stape.

Fiz and Tyrone have no idea that Hope has the tape. However soon Sam will discover what Hope has been up to. She makes him promise to keep quiet.

But will he?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!