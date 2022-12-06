Coronation Street stars Jude Riordan and Isabella Flanagan have shared an adorable ‘first’ in a cute snap on Twitter.

Jude’s post saw the pair having fun together.

But what moment did the Coronation Street starts share together in the snap?

Read on and we’ll tell you!

Jude and Isabella explored the new set (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jude Riordan shares adorable snap

Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman, shared an adorable snap on Twitter.

In the photo, he could be seen with his co-star, Isabella Flanagan, having fun on some swings.

The swings are part of the new, extended Coronation Street set – The Precinct.

This is the first time that fans have seen the pair on the new part of the set.

In the playground of the precinct, Jude and Isabella were swinging on a swing each whilst smiling.

Captioning the photo, Jude wrote: “Sam and Hope just testing out the merch.”

The pair were loving the new, colourful playground whilst dressed as their characters.

Jude and Isabella are friends on and off screen (Credit: ITV)

Sam and Hope’s friendship on Coronation Street

Sam and Hope are close friends in Coronation Street.

Recently Sam ditched school with Hope, making Nick stop Sam from seeing his friend, thinking that she was getting Sam into trouble.

However, Nick soon came round to the idea of Sam being friends with Hope.

Sam has supported Hope through the John Stape book ordeal whilst Hope has returned the favour by being the friend that Sam needs.

This week, Sam takes part in a seance with Hope, to try to summon John Stape’s spirit.

Whilst Sam and Hope are great friends on screen, it seems that Jude and Isabella are just as close off screen.

The Precinct is the latest addition to the set (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street has a new precinct

Coronation Street has recently unveiled a new addition to their set – the precinct.

The Precinct has often been mentioned in the soap, but never seen.

However, now, the precinct will become a regular part of the soap.

It includes more flats, a playground and a variety of shops and food outlets.

The Gregory Pope Foundation – a charity shop – will be a new business for Evelyn and will become much-loved part of the street.

Viewers will also see other characters make use of the new area.

