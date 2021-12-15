Coronation Street star Jude Riordan, who plays Sam Blakeman, has confirmed he’s filmed his final scenes of 2021.

The actor, who joined the soap in 202o, revealed he had finished filming on the soap for the year.

He shared a picture on Twitter of himself standing by a wall with the Coronation Street sign on it.

Jude plays Sam in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jude wrote: “And that’s a wrap on Sam Blakeman for 2021. Thank you everyone for supporting me. Think I’ve had he best year of my life! @itvcorrie #seeyouontheotherside #samblakemanrocks #overandout #Corrie.”

And that's a WRAP on Sam Blakeman for 2021 🙌😊 Thank you everyone for supporting me. Think I've had the best year of my life! @itvcorrie #seeyouontheotherside #samblakemanrocks #overandout #corrie ✌️ pic.twitter.com/7hdOMoMZzu — Jude Riordan (@JudeRiordan) December 14, 2021

Broadcaster and presenter India Willoughby commented: “What a year! Well done Jude! Remember I was the first to say you’ll win an Oscar when it happens. Hope you and your family have a lovely Christmas.”

Jane Danson, who plays Sam’s stepmum Leanne Battersby in the ITV soap, tweeted: “Happy Christmas.”

Tony Maudsley, who plays George Shuttleworth, also wrote: “See ya next year, Jude! Have a great Chrimbo.”

But the tweet left some fans feared that Sam was leaving.

Oh no Sam is out?? Look would you all stop purging characters! — Ms. Marbella🌊Now I can say my President and VP (@msmarbella) December 14, 2021

Hope you're not leaving — Lewis Macfarlane (@LewisMacfarlan8) December 14, 2021

Aw are you leaving Jude? That’s a shame. All the best for the very successful future I know you’ll have ahead of you — Janet Lucas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@janetlucas728) December 15, 2021

However Jude confirmed he would be back saying: “NOOOOOOOO. Out for 2021. Back in 2022.”

NOOOOOOOO. Out for 2021 🤣😰 back in 2022 🙌 — Jude Riordan (@JudeRiordan) December 14, 2021

Coronation Street Jude: What’s happening for Sam over Christmas?

Viewers know Sam has spoken a word since he saw the body of his mother Natasha, who was murdered by drug lord Harvey Gaskell, thinking she was Leanne.

On Christmas, Nick, Leanne and Sam join Daisy, Emma, Gemma, George, Todd, Bernie, Ed and Dev at the pop-up bar.

Sam breaks his silence (Credit: ITV)

Dragging the Rovers’ piano on to the Christmas market everyone gathers as Billy launches into song.

The next day, Nick overhears Sam speak to Hope on the walkie talkies she got for Christmas and he’s overjoyed that he’s broken his silence.

However when Sam discovers Nick was eavesdropping, he worries they’re back to square one.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

