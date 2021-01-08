Coronation Street character Johnny has been sentenced to eight months in prison in tonight’s episode (Friday, January 8). But is Johnny leaving?

Last year it was revealed Johnny had taken part in a robbery over 30 years ago, which left a man named Grant, gravely injured.

After running into Scott, who he use to commit crimes with, Johnny didn’t want his family to find out about his past.

Scott and Johnny were involved in a robbery together 30 years ago (Credit: ITV)

But as Scott robbed the Bistro, the truth about Johnny came out. Johnny ended up confessing to what he had done. However Grant’s mother turned him into the police.

Although Jenny was desperate to get the hearing moved, as Johnny is struggling with his MS, he still went ahead with the hearing.

Johnny appeared in court (Credit: ITV)

There he was sentenced to eight months in prison.

But is Johnny leaving the show?

Coronation Street: Is Johnny leaving Coronation Street?

Although Johnny is heading to prison, this isn’t the last viewers will see of him.

Jenny goes to see Johnny in prison. But how will he be? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street viewers call out obvious blunder in Leanne’s whereabouts lie

Next week Jenny goes to visit her husband Johnny in prison. Jenny learns that Johnny has had a fall. She starts to question him.

But will he tell her the truth?

What’s going to happy with Johnny and Jenny?

It looks like there will be plenty more to come for Johnny and Jenny this year.

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod revealed they will be exploring more into Johnny’s MS, as he goes to prison.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media he said: “We were also keen to do justice to the MS side of Johnny’s character and experience.

Iain MacLeod revealed they would be exploring the MS side of Johnny’s treatment (Credit: ITV)

“Perhaps at times that’s been visible in the show and at other times not.

“We felt we should start telling that story in a similar way we would other long-running medical stories, like Sinead’s cancer, and really investigate what life would be like for Johnny with that medical condition.

“So we’ll be investigating that with a little bit more of a spotlight on what that’s actually like and treating it more like an issue story.”

Johnny will be in prison for eight months (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Former Emmerdale actress set to make an appearance in Coronation Street

He also added: “When we knew that we were sending the character to prison, Richard Hawley was very keen to talk to me about how we should be exploring what it’s be like for a man with that condition behind bars.

“It’s an extra level of difficulty if you do have a medical condition like this. We will 100% be investigating the truth of that.”

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.