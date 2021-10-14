Coronation Street fans think Jenny’s new man, Leo, is hiding something and can’t be trusted.

Recently Leo arrived in Weatherfield to work on the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden.

Immediately Jenny wanted to set Leo up with her stepdaughter Daisy, in the hopes it would stop her chasing Daniel Osbourne.

However Daisy made it clear she’s not interested in Leo.

Earlier this week, Leo called into the Rovers with a bunch of flowers and Jenny and Daisy assumed they were for Daisy.

Leo asked Jenny out (Credit: ITV)

But Daisy ended up finding a card with the flowers addressed to Jenny.

In last night’s episodes (Wednesday, October 13) Leo called into the Rovers and asked Jenny out.

The two ended up going to the Bistro before heading back to the Rovers.

Soon Leo suggested Jenny give him a tour of the place and it looked like things were getting more serious between them.

However fans think Leo can’t be trusted and he has a secret

I think Leo could have a wife 😬😬#Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) October 8, 2021

I don’t trust this guy with Jenny #Corrie — Michelle Jones 🤯🤯 (@MeeshyJay) October 13, 2021

Duno whether to trust Leo or not 🤔 #Corrie — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) October 13, 2021

Who is this Leo. I don't trust him and neither should Jenny #Corrie — Pamela (@moore95_pamela) October 13, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Jenny and Leo?

In upcoming scenes Debbie makes last minute preparations for her House of Horrors event and the drayman drops barrels of beer by the beer tent.

However nobody notices that as each barrel lands, a tiny amount of earth dislodges itself into the Platts’ sinkhole. Soon a storm blows in.

Meanwhile Johnny tells Carla that he’s going to Bali to be with Kate.

Jenny ends up falling down the sinkhole (Credit: ITV)

Later Carla breaks the news to Jenny that Johnny is moving to Bali, leaving her stunned.

At the House of Horrors the music suddenly cuts out and Ryan peers out of the tent through the rain.

He realises the generator has gone and there is a hole in the ground where it once was.

Ryan shows Leo the hole and Leo tells David and Shona that he suspects it’s linked to the sinkhole and they need to evacuate the area.

Soon Jenny finds herself swallowed up by the ground. Is she going to be okay?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm. There’s an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

