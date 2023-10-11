In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, October 11), Stephen planned his escape from Weatherfield.

He got to the airport and prepared to catch a flight to Bangkok before realising that he didn’t have his passport.

But, will Jenny end up dead as Stephen lines up one last victim in Coronation Street?

Stephen planned his escape (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen tried to leave the country

Tonight, Stephen planned his escape as he prepared to go on the run after Teddy’s body was found.

He headed to the factory and made out to Michael that he’d misplaced his access code for the Underworld accounts.

Michael then gave Stephen his before Stephen transferred £250k into his own bank account, with Michael believing that he’d okayed this with Carla.

As Sarah revealed the truth about Stephen’s fraudulent ways to Audrey, the Platts started to piece everything together and worried that Stephen had also murdered anyone who got in his way.

After an altercation with Peter and a confrontation from Audrey, Stephen then headed to the airport and asked to catch the next flight to Bangkok.

However, DS Swain then raced to the airport to try to stop Stephen from leaving the country. But Stephen had managed to trick her he was flying from Manchester when actually he was seen at Liverpool airport!

However, his clever plan was foiled when he went to show his passport to the airport staff, Stephen realised that someone had taken it.

Meanwhile, Jenny was seen making a comment that she doubted Stephen would get very far. Did she know more than she was letting on? Had she taken his passport?

Stephen then returned to Weatherfield and stood in the distance, staring at Jenny. But, could Jenny have been responsible for taking his passport?

Will Stephen kill Jenny? (Credit: ITV)

Will Stephen kill Jenny?

It looks as though Jenny’s taken Stephen’s passport so that he can’t flee the country.

With the police on his case, Jenny most likely wanted to stall Stephen so he’d stick around long enough to be arrested.

However, with Stephen’s cover blown, he’s truly unhinged. As he returns to Weatherfield for his passport, will he get his revenge on Jenny? Will he kill one last time and make Jenny is final victim?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Stephen kill Jenny? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!