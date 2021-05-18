Coronation Street viewers are convinced that Jenny Connor will fall pregnant after her affair with Ronnie Bailey.

The landlady of the Rovers – played by Sally Ann Matthews – has been growing ever closer to Ronnie while her husband is in prison.

However, the pair’s relationship escalated last night (Monday May 17) when they both ended up in bed together.

And now viewers are convinced the plot will thicken considerably.

The chemistry got to the point of no return between Jenny and Ronnie (Credit: ITV)

What’s been happening between Jenny Connor and Ronnie in Coronation Street?

With Johnny in prison, Jenny and Ronnie have been getting on famously.

The married businessman has been staying at the B&B above the Rovers, so they’ve been seeing a lot of each other lately.

And the chemistry between the two has been growing and growing, until last night they could give in no more.

Ronnie’s wife Kat appeared on the scene, and Johnny is due to be released from prison in a matter of weeks.

But fans are convinced that this one-off racy Rovers rumble could go on, and think that Jenny will become pregnant with Ronnie’s baby.

How did viewers react to Jenny and Ronnie’s fling?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to air their theories on what might happen to the secret lovers.

A third laughed off the theory, saying: “No way that #corrie fans are thinking that Jenny will fall pregnant” followed by a cry-laugh emoji.

Jenny visits Johnny in prison (Credit: ITV)

What’s going to happen?

Reports claim that Johnny will find out about his wife’s adultery and put the Rovers up for sale.

However, more fan theories think that Ronnie will buy the Rovers for his secret lover.

And as for Ronnie and Jenny’s marriage – it’s anyone’s guess how he’s going to push a divorce through.

Whatever’s going to happen to Jenny and the Rovers, when Johnny gets out of prison there’s going to be hell to pay.