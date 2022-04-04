Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies aged 89

Jennifer Wilson, who starred in Coronation Street, has died at the age of 89 as tributes poured in on social media.

Jennifer, who played Mrs Bradbury in the ITV soap, also starred in Casualty and Doctors.

According to reports, a family friend of the actress confirmed she had died at her home in France.

Jennifer’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Jennifer played the role of Lily Compton in Casualty.

She also appeared in an episode of Doctors in 2015.

What did Jennifer Wilson star in?

In addition, she played Detective Sergeant Helen Webb in ITV’s Special Branch.

She was best known for her role as Jennifer Hammond/Jennifer Kingsley in the 1970s series The Brothers.

Jennifer was married to actor Brian Peck, who sadly died in 2021.

According to reports, one of Jennifer’s friends shared a tribute to Twitter.

Farewell my lovely friend Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in Cannes aged 89. Jenny was a Shakesperean starlet before finding success in TV, most notably as Jennifer Kingsley in The Brothers. I shall remember the balmy hot nights in Cannes we shared together and the laughs. pic.twitter.com/l1QBTDkdd7 — Rob Cope (@Rob_Cope) March 31, 2022

The friend wrote: “Farewell my lovely friend Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in Cannes aged 89.

“Jenny was a Shakesperean starlet before finding success in TV, most notably as Jennifer Kingsley in The Brothers.

“I shall remember the balmy hot nights in Cannes we shared together and the laughs.”

One person replied: “Oh that’s sad to hear, we are just binge-watching The Brothers at the moment, and she’s lovely.”

Another added: “That’s very sad to read.”

