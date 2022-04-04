Coronation Street star Jennifer Wilson in Casualty
Soaps

Coronation Street and Casualty star Jennifer Wilson dies aged 89

Jennifer died at her home in France, reports claim

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Jennifer Wilson, who starred in Coronation Street, has died at the age of 89 as tributes poured in on social media.

Jennifer, who played Mrs Bradbury in the ITV soap, also starred in Casualty and Doctors.

According to reports, a family friend of the actress confirmed she had died at her home in France.

Coronation Street star Jennifer Wilson
Jennifer was known for roles in Corrie, Casualty and The Brothers (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street star Jennifer Wilson dies

Jennifer’s cause of death is currently unknown.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Weatherfield exit, as Toyah makes tough decision

Jennifer played the role of Lily Compton in Casualty.

Farewell my lovely friend Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in Cannes aged 89.

She also appeared in an episode of Doctors in 2015.

Coronation Street star Jennifer Wilson in Casualty
Jennifer Wilson has died at the age of 89 (Credit: YouTube)

What did Jennifer Wilson star in?

In addition, she played Detective Sergeant Helen Webb in ITV’s Special Branch.

She was best known for her role as Jennifer Hammond/Jennifer Kingsley in the 1970s series The Brothers.

Jennifer was married to actor Brian Peck, who sadly died in 2021.

According to reports, one of Jennifer’s friends shared a tribute to Twitter.

The friend wrote: “Farewell my lovely friend Jennifer Wilson who has passed away in Cannes aged 89.

“Jenny was a Shakesperean starlet before finding success in TV, most notably as Jennifer Kingsley in The Brothers.

Read more: Coronation Street in 2022: Who’s leaving and who’s joining Weatherfield?

“I shall remember the balmy hot nights in Cannes we shared together and the laughs.”

One person replied: “Oh that’s sad to hear, we are just binge-watching The Brothers at the moment, and she’s lovely.”

Another added: “That’s very sad to read.”

Leave your tributes to Jennifer on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story. 

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Sheridan Smith on the Starstruck final
Sheridan Smith has Starstruck viewers all making the same complaint during final
Nikki Grahame on the red carpet and with her friend before her death
Nikki Grahame’s heartbreaking admission weeks before her tragic death: ‘She just couldn’t do it’
Tommy Shelby, Duke Shelby in Peaky Blinders
What is the Peaky Blinders film about after ‘masterpiece’ finale of series 6?
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway last night
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway fans devastated over show news
EastEnders star Shona McGarty playing Whitney Dean on the soap
EastEnders star Shona McGarty looks unrecognisable after transformation
Emmerdale love triangle involving Nate, Chloe and Noah
Emmerdale ‘who’s the daddy’ mystery in Nate Robinson love triangle?