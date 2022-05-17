Coronation Street: Jennie McAlpine delivers bad news for fans over Fiz’s future

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has delivered some bad news for fans hoping that Fiz and Tyrone will reunite.

Fiz and Tyrone split last year after he developed feelings for Alina Pop.

Now Tyrone is single again and Fiz is living with new boyfriend Phill Whittaker.

But Fiz actress Jennie has some bad news for fans hoping that Fiz and Tyrone will reunite.

Coronation Street Jennie McAlpine: Tyrone, Fiz and Alina

Last year, Tyrone began growing closer to Alina Pop.

When Fiz told Tyrone she booked their wedding, it became clear he wasn’t happy.

Soon Tyrone left Fiz to be with Alina.

They remained together for a few months, but Tyrone’s daughter Hope wasn’t happy when she found out Alina was pregnant.

Alina had a miscarriage and soon her relationship with Tyrone fell apart.

She discovered she was pregnant and decided to move back to Romania.

Tyrone tried to stop her leaving, but she told him she wasn’t pregnant and her test was wrong.

Alina left the street, however while she waited for her flight it became clear to viewers she was still carrying his child.

Tyrone is still completely unaware of Alina’s pregnancy and although he wants Fiz back, she has moved on with Phill.

Jennie McAlpine delivers bad news for fans over Fiz’s future

When asked if Fiz would ever give Tyrone another chance, Jennie told Entertainment Daily and other media: “Would she go back to him? Yes, she would go back in a heartbeat to the Tyrone that was pre-Alina. That didn’t do that to her, that didn’t break her heart.

“That is I think the thing she just can’t get over. So yes she could go back if he hadn’t done it, but she can’t.

“She can’t get over what he did to her and their family, tore it apart.”

Does this mean there is no chance for Fiz and Ty to get back together?

