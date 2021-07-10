Coronation Street fans have begged for the soap to bring back Jason Grimshaw after he was mentioned in last night’s episode (Friday, July 9).

In the episode, Eileen told George that her oldest son Jason, who lives in Thailand, got involved in an online scam and lost a load of money.

Eileen mentioned her son Jason (Credit: ITV)

Jason was last seen in 2016 when he left Weatherfield to go to Thailand. However fans have now begged for him to make a return.

A Jason mention now bring him back ! #corrie — amelia (@fluffyhairben) July 9, 2021

Jason Grimshaw set to return? #Corrie — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) July 9, 2021

Jason getting involved in an online scam. He's just as bad as bloody Sean 🤣🤣. I wish Jason could come back as a different actor #Corrie — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) July 9, 2021

Some fans even have a theory that Gail will meet up with Jason, as she recently left the cobbles to go to Thailand.

A Jason mention, now bring him back.

I really hope Gail meets up with Jason in Thailand. #Corrie — CheCavolo (@CavoloChe) July 5, 2021

I wonder if Jason’s returning to #Corrie? There have been a few mentions of him recently and now (in Friday’s episode) he’s apparently lost all his money in a scam. Just as Gail heads out to Thailand… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EotXIDHo7E — Christopher Anstey (@ChrisAnstey74) July 7, 2021

#Corrie What is it with Gail and Thailand? In fact don’t they all go to Thailand, Jason Grimshaw, Rosie and Sophie Webster? — Sparkysue (@sparkysue) July 6, 2021

Coronation Street: What happened to Jason?

Actor Ryan Thomas first joined Coronation Street in 2000 as Jason.

In 2015, Callum Logan was killed by Kylie Platt after he tried to attack Sarah.

Kylie killed Callum using a wrench belonging to Jason’s father, Tony Stewart.

In 2016 Tony died, however due to his DNA being on the wrench, police believed Tony killed Callum.

Jason left five years ago (Credit: ITV)

Gemma Winter warned Jason that Callum’s friends were out for revenge.

After Jason’s van was torched in the builder’s yard, but he didn’t realise that Callum’s mates weren’t responsible, Pat Phelan was.

Pat told Jason he needed to take a break and get his head straight and convinced him to leave Weatherfield.

Jason ended up leaving the cobbles and hasn’t returned since.

Will Ryan Thomas return the soap?

Earlier this year Ryan Thomas revealed that he is no longer acting.

Speaking on Mancs on the Mic show he said: “It’s so hard for me. I started off acting. I started off in that game and I really lost the bug for it.

He added: “I feel the reason for losing the bug is rejection and going to auditions and not getting them.”

Ryan Thomas played Jason for 16 years (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

He also revealed that reading negative comments knocked his confidence when he joined Neighbours, as he hadn’t received negative comments during his Corrie days.

However he added that he could return to acting one day saying: “I always think, ‘Oh it’ll [the desire to act] come back at some point and maybe it will and it’s still something I have in my locker if I want to explore it again.

“Right now I’m really happy with the direction I’m going.”

