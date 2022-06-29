Coronation Street: Jane Danson wows co-stars on epic cast night out

Coronation Street star Jane Danson wowed her soap co-stars with her bowling skills as they went on a night out.

Jane, who plays Leanne Battersby on the soap, went bowling with the cast of Corrie including Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, Colson Smith, who plays Craig Tinker, Julia Goulding, who plays Shona Platt and Millie Gibson, who plays Kelly Neelan.

Georgia shared a series of photos from their night out and revealed that Jane won every game.

She wrote: “When Team Corrie went bowling and Queen @realjanedanson won every single game.”

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Webster, commented on the post: “I would definitely put money on @realjanedanson winning without a doubt.”

Jane wrote: “I even surprised myself.”

One fan commented: “Looks like you all had fun and congrats to Jane.”

Jane and Georgia play stepsisters (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jane Danson and Georgia Taylor

Jane and Georgia have played stepsisters Leanne and Toyah in Coronation Street since 1997.

Recently Toyah was involved in a car crash. After the crash, her husband Imran pulled her from the wreckage but he died of cardiac arrest.

As the police began to investigate they realised the car didn’t break before impact.

Leanne has been trying to support Toyah (Credit: ITV)

It was revealed to viewers that Toyah found out that Imran lied in court about Abi being back on drugs and that the reason she and Imran got custody of his and Abi’s son Alfie was because he had lied.

Toyah was charged with dangerous driving. However when the police discovered Toyah had deleted a voicemail from Imran confessing he’d made a huge mistake, they grew even more suspicious she caused the crash on purpose.

She was arrested for murder and her sister Leanne has been determined to help her.

Leanne took money from the Bistro in order to help Toyah with her legal fees.

But will Toyah be okay, or will things get worse?

