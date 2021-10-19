Coronation Street star Jane Danson has ‘revealed’ her character Leanne is about to be killed as drug lord Harvey escapes prison.

In last night’s episodes of the soap (Monday, October 18) Leanne was helping prepare for the Horrornation Street event being put on by Debbie Webster.

Meanwhile across Weatherfield, drug lord Harvey, was determined to escape prison so he could get out and get revenge on Leanne Battersby, who testified against him in court, and her sister Toyah, who scuppered his appeal.

Harvey escaped prison (Credit: ITV)

Harvey injured himself in prison and ended up being taken to hospital.

However one of the prison guards intentionally left his cell in the van unlocked.

When on the road, Harvey managed to attacked the guard causing them to crash. He escaped the van, planning to get back to the street to get revenge on Leanne.

Coronation Street: Jane Danson ‘reveals’ Leanne dies

Will Leanne survive? (Credit: ITV)

On Twitter, the official Coronation Street page shared a gif of Harvey escaping the van writing: “Here’s Harvey.”

Jane retweeted the tweet writing: “Well it’s been an incredible 24 years.”

Well its been an incredible 24 years………. https://t.co/JUtk9JLZar — Jane Danson (@RealJaneDanson) October 18, 2021

Fans responded to the tweet saying: “Hey! At least put a ‘spoiler alert’ if you’re gonna tweet spoilers” with a winking emoji.

A second said: “Haha good one… Leanne will grow old on that street.”

A third said: “I hope you’re not leaving.”

Coronation Street: What’s next for Leanne?

Later Harvey returned to the cobbles and found Leanne in the Bistro wearing her Morticia costume.

Still to come this week, Harvey has Leanne trapped in the Bistro. When she tries to escape he gags her and binds her hands together with gaffer tape.

Harvey goes after Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Intent on murder, Harvey gives chase as Leanne tries to escape, but suddenly the ground opens up.

Who has fallen into the water below?

Have Leanne and Harvey survived? Will Harvey live to carry out his revenge on Leanne and Toyah?

