Coronation Street: Jane Danson issues statement about hate for Leanne during Oliver storyline

Leanne's son, Oliver, is very ill

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Coronation Street actress Jane Danson has addressed the hate comments for her character Leanne during Oliver’s storyline.

Earlier this year, Leanne’s son Oliver was diagnosed with an incurable form of mitochondrial disease. Currently the little boy is in hospital and doctors have told Steve and Leanne there’s nothing more they can do for him.

However Leanne is convinced the doctors are lying and that there’s a treatment out there that can help her son.

Leanne was furious to learn Nick had kept his son a secret from her (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episodes (Wednesday, October 7) Leanne and Steve started their plans to take the hospital to court.

Meanwhile Leanne’s boyfriend Nick tried to juggle the meeting with the solicitors and his son Sam, who he only found out about a few weeks ago.

Leanne met Sam (Credit: ITV)

As Leanne grew annoyed with Nick, he confessed he just found out he has a son, leaving Leanne shocked.

Later Leanne met the little boy, but she later told Nick that she couldn’t handle the situation and asked him to leave.

Coronation Street: What did Jane say?

But Leanne’s behaviour and treatment of Nick has left a lot of fans angry.

However actress Jane Danson addressed viewers opinion admitting Leanne ‘sometimes drives her crazy too’.

She wrote on Twitter: “Interesting. Tonight Leanne and I have split opinions… some hate her (and me) some don’t. Interesting how the story manages to do this. Sometimes she drives me crazy too!

She added: “And also… thanks for all the messages. I know the story hits home with for so many people. Thank you for sharing your own experiences. I find it interesting how we all see things differently and thats what helps us tell the stories.”

What’s next for Steve, Leanne and Nick?

Later this week, Steve and Leanne get a date for their first court hearing.

Will everything go to plan for them?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

