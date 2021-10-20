Coronation Street star Jane Danson has hinted that Natasha Blakeman could die in Super Soap Week.

In Monday night’s episodes (October 18) Harvey Gaskell escaped from prison and Jane’s character Leanne found herself face to face with the evil drug lord, who is out to get revenge on her for testifying against him in court.

Meanwhile in the episode, Natasha was on her way back to Weatherfield from London.

Debbie is hosting a Horronation Street event for the Bistro (Credit: ITV)

However she told her son Sam and Sam’s dad Nick that “she might not make it” back in time for Horrornation Street due to the storm.

Sam was disappointed as his mum was part of their Halloween costume. But later Nick asked his girlfriend Leanne if she would dress up as Morticia for Sam and she agreed.

Coronation Street: Jane Danson hints at who will die?

Today (Wednesday, October 20) Jane appeared on Lorraine to talk about Super Soap Week and Leanne and Harvey’s storyline.

Lorraine pointed out Leanne is dressed up for Halloween saying it was very Morticia-like, referring to Morticia Addams from the Addams family.

Leanne is dressed as Morticia. But fans think she’ll survive this week (Credit: ITV)

Jane responded saying: “Yeah there is a reason for that which obviously I’m not going to spoil. But I kind of realised very early on that a black wig really didn’t suit me very well.

“I think a lot of people have struggled to recognise who it is, but all will be revealed tonight. I really want to tell you more but my lips are sealed.”

Fans think that Natasha will be killed by Harvey (Credit: ITV)

However fans have a theory that Natasha will return to the cobbles, get into the same Morticia costume as Leanne and end up being killed by Harvey in a case of mistaken identity.

Calling it. Natasha is a goner. A case of mistaken identity at the end of Harvey’s gun.

OMG wait, with Natasha & Leanne both planning on dressing up for Sam in the exact same costume could Harvey actually kill Natasha mistaken her for Leanne? Leaving Sam in Nick's care full time? Replacement StepSon for Leanne? #Corrie 😨 — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) October 19, 2021

Calling it. Natasha is a goner. A case of mistaken identity at the end of Harvey's gun. #Corrie — Special Guest Star (@MrDCPhillips) October 18, 2021

Why do i get the feeling Natasha will be the one who dies 🤔 #Corrie — claire 80's williams (@swanseasucks) October 18, 2021

natasha “i might not make it” is that foreshadowing ?!?!?!? #corrie — molly *:･ﾟ✧ (@keeleyswife) October 18, 2021

Just realised Sam saw a mommy in a coffin. Talk about making it obvious. 🥺 #corrie — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) October 19, 2021

