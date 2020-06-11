Coronation Street star Jane Danson discusses 'eerie' return to work during GMB interview

Coronation Street star Jane Danson was the first cast member to return to work following lockdown.

She headed back into the ITV studios with her co-star and real life best friend Georgia Taylor, who plays her on-screen sister Toyah Battersby.

Jane Danson has returned to work on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jane Danson returns to Coronation Street

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Jane, who plays Leanne Battersby, described her return to Corrie as "eerie".

"We were the first people back though the doors," she said.

"It felt quite eerie because there was literally nobody else there.

READ MORE: Ben Shephard left red-faced after Susanna Reid flirts up a storm on GMB

"But it was also quite comforting to know I was going back through those doors with my best friend.

"There was a sense of normality but it was kind of a new normal if you like."

Jane Danson return to work with best friend Georgia Taylor (Credit: ITV)

Corrie bring in huge changes on set

ITV bosses have introduced some big changes on set to ensure the cast and crew's safety as they return to work.

There are now individual managers overseeing each team that carry around a two-metre pole to enforce social distancing.

"We thought was a it of a joke at first," added Jane. "It's not.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan gloats about GMB viewing figures as he orders MPs to stay away

"Actually it does remind you what two metres is.

"I'm guilty of this myself, I think that I'm two metres away from someone but when you see the pole you realise that actually two metres is quite some distance."

.@itvcorrie is back to filming and that means the return of @RichardAArnold to our screens📺



Mr TV himself talks us through how the show is going to handle the coronavirus pandemic and how it will keep up the escapism.



Checkout his latest TV guide👉https://t.co/iIqW4lCaj3 pic.twitter.com/16CUw5tH2G — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 11, 2020

Jane reveals lockdown beauty secrets

During lockdown, Jane revealed that her husband Robert Beck has been doing her hair.

In fact, he even coloured her locks ahead of her return to Corrie.

READ MORE: GMB accused of reaching new low as Piers Morgan attacks Boris Johnson's appearance

"He's done my roots twice," she admitted. "He's quite good with the hair colour.

"[Robert] also cut the boys' hair twice. He did them yesterday actually.

"He didn't just do a buzz cut. he did a proper grade with a nice finish. He's developed a new skill."

Good Morning Britain is on ITV, weekdays at 6am.

Coronation Street is on ITV on Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm.

Visit our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.