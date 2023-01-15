Coronation Street star teases comeback after shock exit

Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan is teasing his comeback as Jacob.

The Jacob Hay actor only departed the cobbles this week but he’s already plotting his return.

Jacob Hay was forced to leave Coronation Street on Friday (Credit: ITV)

In Friday night’s episode Jacob was driven out of the cobbles for good by his evil dad Damon.

Damon got former dealer Jacob mixed up with his own illegal activities – bringing drugs into the Bistro – but things went wrong and he ended up flushing the stash down the loo.

With money owing and Damon fuming, Jacob was forced to leave Weatherfield for good in order to protect girlfriend Amy.

He pretended to Amy that he was dealing again, and then left her – and all the new friends he’d made – behind.

Leaving the cobbles crying in a cab was his reward.

But now actor Jack James has teased his comeback – just not for a while yet.

Jack James Ryan teases Coronation Street comeback

“Never say never,” he told Digital Spy. “There’s this fantastic writer on the show we have called David, and he said to me, ‘the best time to bring a character back is when it’s gonna cause the most damage theatrically’.”

He added: “I had a daydream that in five years time when Amy’s settled down and she’s found the man she really loves and are just about to get married, then Jacob bursts through the door and goes, ‘I object!’.

Actor Jack James knows how he wants to return to Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jacob in Corrie

“I thought that would have been a cool idea. I think it would be cool for him to get the opportunity to clear his name because I think he does deserve it.”

Jack James also opened up about his decision to leave the soap saying it was “really hard” because he “loved the character so much”.

